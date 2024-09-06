Donald Trump Has a Strange Message to Thank Brittany Mahomes For Supporting and Defending Him

Former president of the United States Donald Trump, who is currently running for the presidential seat once again, has thanked Brittany Mahomes for supporting and "defending" him. According to HuffPost, Mahomes, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had left a like on an August 13 post from Trump's Instagram account. In the post, he laid out his 2024 presidential platform and mentioned that he plans to "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history" and also "keep men out of women's sports."

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Swensen

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, wrote on Truth Social. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, inflation ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from doom."

Trump's post on Instagram further included that he and his republican party will be working towards "defending their constitution, Bill of Rights, and fundamental freedom including freedom of speech, religion, and even the right to keep and bear arms." He plans to rebuild cities like Washington D.C. to make it more "clean and safe." On the other hand, Mahomes, who co-owns the Kansas City Current, a National Women's Soccer League team, received a lot of backlash from the netizens.

Brittany Mahomes seemingly addresses backlash after liking Donald Trump’s post:



“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.” pic.twitter.com/4mmeVBA2mG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2024

She took to her Instagram story and clapped back at the critics. “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote, per the news outlet. Also, it seems that the "like" she left on Trump's post has been removed. But turns out Mahomes had been a Trump critic back in 2017 after the former president sent out a message to NFL owners to "fire or suspend" players who kneeled for the national anthem, per Fox News. Kneeling for the national anthem was an act by players to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. “Trump, you have now offended way too many people,” she wrote at the time on her X handle.

Trump, you have now offended waaaay too many people🙊 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 25, 2017

However, Mahomes isn't the only celebrity supporter of Trump in this presidential election. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump's fan club includes people like models and reality TV star, Amber Rose, Savannah Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best, Hulk Hogan, Stephen Baldwin, Kid Rock, Lil Wayne, Jon Voight, and many more. Trump, who was in the presidential seat for 4 years before Joe Biden, refused to accept his defeat in the previous presidential election. It led to a riot at the US Capitol where many Trump supporters tried to block certification of Biden's victories. despite being denounced by many Republicans and facing a second impeachment by the House of Representatives, Trump turned around to make a grand return, facing off against his opponent Kamala Harris, per BBC.