Donald Trump Goes After NY Attorney General Letitia James—Retaliates Following $464 Million Judgment

In a trial that started in 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James had Donald Trump on the stand. She proved him and his company to be corrupt and liars.

After Engoron’s decision in February 2022 upheld James’s subpoenas, Donald Trump was declared in contempt of court and fined $110,000 for failing to comply in April 2022.

Now that Donald Trump is President again, he is out for blood.

In a very obvious retaliation against his public humiliation, Donald Trump has launched a campaign against Letitia James. The Trump administration has accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of mortgage fraud, and the Justice Department has decided to file charges of criminal fraud. This is a very unprecedented and stunning escalation of political and legal conflict.

The referral for the criminal charges was made by Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHHA) Director William Pulte. This came only a few weeks after James obtained a $464 million civil fraud judgment against former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.

According to the criminal referral, Ms James is accused of fabricating property records and bank documents. This fabrication was allegedly done to get advantageous loan terms. Ms James was also seeking access to government-backed financial aid.

BREAKING NEWS: The Trump admin has just referred NY AG Letitia James to DOJ's Pam Bondi for potential prosecution over alleged mortgage fraud. This is the same day she confirmed she was scrutinizing if insider trading was in play regarding the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

The main accusations against the Attorney General are that James participated in dishonest financial activities and misrepresented property valuations. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and US Attorney General Pam Bondi have been notified of the referral.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James has called this a desperate attempt to weaponize the federal government and retaliation against those who hold the powerful accountable. Ms James has vehemently refused the accusations.

The spokesperson also said that AG James is still committed to protecting the law and serving the people of New York without fear or favour.

Letitia James is said to have granted this Power of Attorney for the purchase of 604 Sterling Street, Norfolk VA "I hereby declare that I intend to occupy this property as my principal residence" Has any enterprising journalist has gone there to see who, if anyone, lives there?

Pulte’s claims date back to 2023, when Letitia James was the Chief state prosecutor. He claims that James used a property in Norfolk, Virginia, as her principal residence to get a reduced interest rate on a loan. These details are mentioned in a letter sent to US Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the case.

Many people believe that this most recent development is political retaliation. James has been a well-known and outspoken opponent of Donald Trump. She led publicized inquiries and legal actions against his financial dealings. She also proved that Trump allegedly inflated the worth of his assets by billions of dollars to obtain loans and insurance benefits.

This ruling has put President Trump under a lot of financial strain. He is currently challenging the ruling.

These actions by Donald Trump have raised concerns about the referral’s ramifications. Several legal advisors, lawyers, and organizations are concerned about such behaviour.

BREAKING: Trump continues to go after whom he perceives is his enemy. Now he is trying to prosecute Letitia James for "mortgage fraud." This is a disgusting abuse of power. I guarantee this goes no where. Will republicans who claimed Trump was politically targeted now cheer…

Former Obama ethics czar Norm Eisen stated that this is part of a clear pattern of retribution.

Attorney General Bondi has confirmed receiving the referral. However, she has not yet stated if there will be a formal inquiry. In an interview with Fox News, Bondi stated that the department takes all referrals seriously and will review the material carefully.

This referral points to Trump’s key plan to turn federal agencies against his rivals. Ever since Trump took office, he has pursued people in different departments who dared speak out against him.

Democrats and civil rights activists are demanding transparency. They have asked Congress to step in for monitoring. They claim that the Department of Justice has become a tool of petty revenge. However, any expectation from Congress is useless, given their attitude towards everything that is happening in the country right now.

The case is developing into a litmus test for the rule of law in a divided America. It remains to be seen whether there will be a legal discourse as the political divide deepens.