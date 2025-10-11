Donald Trump Gets His Wish! George Washington Statue Now Towers Over the White House Rose Garden

In a way, George Washington just moved into the White House! A colossal bronze statue of America’s first president now stands tall in the Rose Garden at the request of President Donald Trump, marking what may be the most symbolic remodeling in modern politics. During this week’s government shutdown, the statue—previously on display at the Washington Monument, was quietly relocated.

The 1992 sculpture, the only one made from Washington’s life mask, is a bronze copy of the marble original by French sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, according to NBC News. Until recently, it was open to the public and drew roughly 250,000 visitors a year.

It is now the centerpiece of the revamped Rose Garden, with Donald Trump’s trademark “luxury hotel” layout and patio seating like that of Mar-a-Lago. Because exposure to weather could turn the bronze green over time (like what happened to the Statue of Liberty), the National Park Service is keeping a close eye on the statue’s new location. While the monument honors America’s founding father, it says just as much about the person who decided to put it there. Every decorative choice by Donald Trump is a show of power.

He spent hundreds of millions of dollars remodeling the White House to bring out his own brand, which is large, audacious, and gold. This addition is a part of a trend that turns federal buildings into movie sets that glorify Trump’s image. He has already proposed a $200 million ballroom in the East Wing that is “a little bigger” than planned, wrapped the Oval Office with elaborate gold filigree, and paved over the well-known Rose Garden grass because, as he told The Spectator, “[Women’s] heels are going (…) four inches deep.”

The latest addition to President Trump’s Rose Garden – a statue of George Washington pic.twitter.com/N0SASPERQ5 — Fraser Jackson (@FrazJ) October 10, 2025

Critics say that leaving a legacy is more important than just being attractive to the eye. Mike Sington, a veteran NBC media executive, shared before-and-after photos of the Rose Garden, claiming that ‘everything Trump touches dies.’ Some compare extravagant displays and the architecture favored by authoritarian regimes to market themselves. Then there is the cost issue. Donald Trump’s sweeping renovations at the White House (adding statues, flagpoles, and plans for a ballroom hosting 900) have drawn scrutiny as federal aid shrinks for healthcare, disaster recovery, and hunger programs.

Critics question the timing and priorities. Yet supporters view the changes as a tribute to the spirit of founders like George Washington. For them, it’s about restoring tradition and projecting national pride. In a way, Trump’s new statue installation unites two figures who, in their own eras, reshaped the idea of American leadership — one by founding a nation, the other by redefining its image. The irony is that Trump’s penchant for spectacle stands out from Washington’s modesty.

For Trump, the pairing is perfect. As a symbol of strength, patriotism, and longevity, Washington (the general who led a revolution) now watches over Donald Trump’s garden! This presidency has evolved into more of a legacy-building art project than a political one, with plans for a special coin featuring Trump that reads, “Fight, fight, fight,” and banners featuring his picture hanging throughout federal buildings. It still has to be seen if the statue in the Rose Garden will be seen as a sign of vanity or as an act of honor.

George Washington, meanwhile, is enjoying a front-row seat to the Donald Trump show!

