Donald Trump Gains a New Nickname Ahead of Anticipated Putin Meeting – And Netizens Can’t Get Over It

Donald Trump is everywhere! In the news, in our minds, and on social media. He has been facing a new wave of criticism amidst new political developments he’s envisioned for America. While a lot of people who do not support his ideologies call him ruthless, mean, and egotistic, he received new mocking nicknames after admitting he still doesn’t know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is “tapping him along,” despite earlier promises to find out.

Donald Trump could meet Vladimir Putin in person as early as next week, according to the White House, in an attempt to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has caused massive devastation to world peace and human lives.

As per The Irish Star, back in May, Trump told reporters he’d be able to determine whether Putin genuinely wanted peace in “two weeks.” But speaking on August 6, the President said, “I can’t answer the question yet. I’ll tell you in a matter of weeks.”

That comment sparked an immediate backlash online, with critics labeling him “Two Weeks Taco,” a mocking reference to his repeated use of two-week promises. The nickname “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out) has also resurfaced, with social media users slamming his vague promises and timeline.

The nickname, in simple words, means the President always escapes and deviates from his words. Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their usual disappointments.

“He can’t even use his usual ‘two weeks’ line anymore because he knows he’ll get clowned,” one user posted. Others dubbed him “Mr. Two Weeks” and “The Orange Surrenderer,” questioning whether Donald Trump has the resolve to stand firm against Putin. Another said, “This guy talks tough but folds every time when it’s Putin,” another critic wrote. “Trump is the loser in this game.”

The White House has confirmed that a meeting between Trump and Putin is being considered. Still, no date or location has been finalized. Meanwhile, despite reporters repeatedly asking Trump about his belief in Putin’s reliability, Trump offered no clear response. “I’ve been disappointed before with this one,” he said, leaving open-ended any hopes for a breakthrough in the peace process.

Officials also noted that Trump is open to a three-way summit with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2014 when Russian troops, disguised in unmarked uniforms, covertly invaded Crimea, an autonomous republic within Ukraine.

Over the following seven years, fighting in eastern Ukraine claimed the lives of more than 14,000 people. Again, on February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, it has been a series of on-and-off bombings leading to bloodshed and destruction. Back in April 2025, Putin faced brutal criticism after violating his own 30-hour Easter ceasefire, resulting in deadly attacks across Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say Russia launched a wave of missile and drone strikes that killed nine people and injured at least 63. Later, Zelenskyy issued a statement and strongly claimed, “Russia is pretending to seek an end to the conflict yet failed to stick to its own ceasefire promise.”

He further spoke about Russia’s deliberate attempt to inflict pain on Ukraine.

He said, “As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine. Easter has clearly demonstrated that the only source of this war, and the reason it drags on, is Russia.”

Trump also took to his social media platform Truth Social to vent his frustration, as he wrote, “We are very close to a deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE.” He further added, “I look forward to being able to help Ukraine and Russia get out of this complete and total MESS, that would have never started if I were president!”

As Donald Trump remains eager to meet Putin, he has claimed that he strongly wants world peace between the two countries and asserted that he should be given the Nobel Prize for being the “mediator and alleged peacemaker” between the two countries. Countries like Russia, Ukraine, and India- Pakistan.

Suppose the meeting between the two leaders takes place. In that case, it will be a historic moment as it would be Trump’s first face-to-face encounter with Putin since returning for the second term of his presidency in January 2025.