Donald Trump Freezes Mid-Speech (Again) and Forgets Who’s Beside Him—Viral Clip Fuels Health Concerns

Speculations about the decline of Donald Trump’s physical and mental health continue swirling and a recent event has further highlighted the fact that the President might actually not be doing so great. On Thursday, during a bill signing event, he seemed to be lost for a moment and also failed to recognize someone standing right beside him, all of which points at poor cognitive health.

The executive order that Trump signed on Thursday is aimed at expanding his council on fitness, sports, and nutrition and also including the reinstatement of a previously discontinued fitness test for children, as Irish Star reported.

In this event, he was joined by a number of professional athletes, who will be the members of White House sports council.

Pro-golfer Bryson DeChambeau will be heading the council and Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H will also be a part of it. Other members will include Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, who is a registered sex offender as well, Irish Star reported.

As Trump was introducing all the members who will be joining the council, describing their professional achievements briefly, he looked at Triple H and referred to him as “an amazing athlete” and his longtime friend.

However, after that, he seemed to forget that Triple H was standing right there by his side and looked for him in the room. He also fumbled with his words before this awkward and concerning moment happened, leading netizens calling it Trump having a “senile moment.”

One user on X wrote, “Trump looks tired and bloated. I think he is sicker than the White House said a few weeks ago.” Another one added, “OMFG. That’s probably the clearest visible evidence I’ve seen that he’s losing it. Yikes!” A third user chimed in, saying, “8 seconds from the first time he looked at him to where the hell is he? Dementia is real!”

It should be noted here that Trump’s niece Mary Trump has been quite vocal about her uncle’s declining cognitive health and she even said that Trump’s condition has gotten so bad that he cannot tie his own shoelace. Both Trump and his administration, however, have never acknowledged any such thing and have maintained that he is doing great.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also did not make any comments on the awkward situation that Trump created and rather remained focused on the event itself. In a statement to CNN, she said, “President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles – creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come.”

These changes are being made ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics that the US is going to host.