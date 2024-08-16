Donald Trump Forgot to Insult Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom and Gave them a Compliment

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump unintentionally praised Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom during a press conference at his New Jersey golf club. Trump, known for his frequent attacks on political opponents, made an awkward slip-up while criticizing the two Democrats.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Grant Baldwin

The incident occurred as Trump was discussing San Francisco. He said, "San Francisco y'know was a great city 15 years ago, now it's considered almost unlivable, you can't live there. What they've done to it is a shame, and she's gonna do the same thing to our country." However, Trump seemed to forget that 15 years ago, when he claimed San Francisco was "great," Harris and Newsom were actually in charge of the city. Newsom served as mayor from 2004 to 2011, while Harris was the district attorney during the same period, as per HuffPost.

Trump : she destroyed as attorney general, she destroyed California, along with Gavin Newscum and she San Francisco you know, is a great city 15 years ago, now it's considered almost unlivable, you can't live there

Kamala Harris was the DA 15 years Ago !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2TveWYWBeD — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) August 15, 2024

This unintentional compliment stuck out because it was so unlike what Trump typically says about Harris and Newsom. Throughout the press conference, he was constantly insulting Harris' intelligence and patriotism. "She's not, she's not smart. I don't believe that she loves our country, and we cannot have our country destroyed, because once that happens, it'll never be able to come back," Trump stated, as per Spectrum News.

There's just one problem with Trump's remarks. Fifteen years ago — the era he believes San Francisco was "great" — Kamala Harris was serving as San Francisco's district attorney.

To boot, Gavin Newsom was mayor of the city at the time. — Resist hateful GOP policies (@hateGOP) August 15, 2024

The former president also criticized being referred to as "weird." This was done by Harris' team. He stated, "I don't have a lot of respect for her. I don't have a lot of respect for her intelligence. And I think she'll be a terrible president. She actually called me weird. And she called [running mate J.D. Vance] and I weird." Trump defended his ongoing personal attacks on Harris. He claimed he felt "entitled" to do so. He said that this is a "different kind of race" and that his campaign tactic is suitable in light of his opponents' perceived radical nature.

JUST IN: Donald Trump SLAMS Kamala Harris and ‘Gavin Newscum’ for ruining California



“As D.A. of San Francisco, Harris shielded illegal alien crack dealers from deportation and helped them escape federal authorities.



As California Attorney General, she redefined child sex… pic.twitter.com/9ZrasjKzKX — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) August 3, 2024

"All we have to do is define our opponent as being a communist or a socialist or somebody that's going to destroy our country," Trump declared. The Harris campaign responded to Trump's comments with mockery. In a statement, they said, "At his country club, Donald Trump, huffed and puffed his opposition to lowering food costs for middle and working class Americans and prescription drug costs for seniors before pivoting back to his usual lies and delusions."

During the press conference, Trump took a shot at Harris's expected economic plans. He said her ideas like banning corporate price hikes on groceries and trying to lower housing costs would only make the already struggling economy worse. But that wasn't all. Trump also messed up when he talked about Proposition 47, a California law from 2014 that cut penalties for some theft and drug offenses. He wrongly said Harris was behind this law, even though she had nothing to do with it, according to Politico.