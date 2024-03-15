Donald Trump Flips Over TikTok Ban, Calls Meta the 'True Enemy of People'

Established in 2012, TikTok is a Chinese business owned by ByteDance. The US House of Representatives has passed a historic law that may result in TikTok's ban from the US, putting the app, in a perilous predicament. The app would be restricted in the US if the social media behemoth's Chinese parent firm, ByteDance, didn't sell its majority share within six months. Former president Donald Trump has called out the decision by stating: "Meta (Facebook!), is a true enemy of the people." The GOP frontrunner then accused Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg once more of giving millions to charitable organizations that supported modifications to voting infrastructure in swing states just before the 2020 election in key swing states.

Trump took over his Truth Social app to deliver a clear message about the dangers of Meta based Facebook, he wrote, "Tiktok is less of a danger to the USA than meta (facebook!), which is a true enemy of the people. they spent $500,000,000 against me and our great republican party, “lockboxes” and all, and should never have been allowed to do that. TikTok didn’t. like crooked Joe Biden, Facebook is a great threat to democracy, and it will only get bigger and stronger if TikTok is taken out. do they both? - and restrict the money allowed to be spent on politics, and lockboxes, by meta/facebook!!! The Republican leader probably meant ballot drop boxes, which allow voters to deposit their completed votes outside of polling locations when he referenced "lock boxes."

As per The Daily Mail, when questioned on Wednesday if he would bring up the bill in the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer did not convey a feeling of urgency. "The Senate will review the legislation when it comes over from the House,' he said shortly. With Biden pledging to sign the law should it reach his desk, the White House stated on Wednesday that they desired its passage. "We hope the Senate takes action and takes this up very quickly," Jean-Pierre White House Press Secretary told reporters on Air Force One. Meanwhile, as per Politico, experts have commented on Trump's abrupt reversal of course on the TikTok ban. “It’s a mirror image of 2020,” Nu Wexler, a former spokesperson for several top tech firms and an alumnus of Democratic congressional offices stated while talking about the billionaire tycoon. “He tried to ban TikTok and then figured out that there was an out — that he could take care of a donor — and flipped on it.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

“He figures there’s more money on TikTok’s side for him than there would be in opposing it,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) exclusively told reporters on Tuesday. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives from California, also agreed saying, “When it comes to Donald Trump, follow the money."