Donald Trump Flaunts Golf Trophies in ‘Humble Brag’ Post Days After Cheating Allegations Go Viral

Donald Trump has resumed touting his own golf skills despite the mounting controversy over the amount of “assistance” he received to win his matches. Trump said, “Winning the Senior Club Championship, and the Super Senior Club Championship, last weekend at Bedminster,” alongside a picture of himself clutching two trophies on his Truth Social account on Thursday.

According to The Palm Beach Post, the 79-year-old president said last month that he had already won five titles this year alone at his private golf club in New Jersey, Bedminster. With these two wins in one weekend, his total would now stand at seven. Trump continued, “But my heart wasn’t into it, my heart is only for the U.S.A.” after bragging about his most recent home defeats.

Following his triumph on Saturday, the White House shared the President’s scorecard, captioning it, “Winning on and off the course.” Video of what appeared to be the president getting help from a caddy at the Senior Club Championship surfaced on Sunday. Players over 60 are typically the only ones eligible to compete in the Super Seniors Club Championships.

Trump’s ball was dropped on a green before the president picked it up, according to the social media video. Golf writer Rick Reilly seized the opportunity to take another stab at the president following the release of the Bedminster tape. Reilly is the author of the 2019 book Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Donald Trump.

Trump ‘caught cheating at golf’ — The Independent What do YOU make of caddie’s casual ball toss? pic.twitter.com/ezr5xq8kJt — RT (@RT_com) July 28, 2025

“So you know, it’s NEVER legal for your caddy to drop a ball,” Reilly posted on X. “YOU can drop one, but never on a green. And since this was a full-score event, it’s not legal for Trump to drag the ball into the hole. No, no, never. Our president is a f—ing golf cheat.”

Video of Trump playing golf in Scotland last month, in which a caddy also dropped a ball, sparked concerns about his ability to play the game. California Governor Gavin Newsom, another Trump opponent, shared the video on social media with the comment, “Trump. rigging the game. We’re surprised!

After that match, Reilly wrote on X, “His caddies also tee him up in the rough, toss his ball out of bunkers, and roll back six footers to him. How else is a 79-year-old fat guy supposed to win championships?”

White House boasts about Trump’s golf score – days after he was accused of cheating on his own course – Yahoo Sports. Uhh Sir, about those pictures all over Twitter showing your caddy dropping those balls … https://t.co/p6xkuc0YeJ — Karl Rosenfeld (@kneerecon) August 4, 2025

According to golf experts interviewed by the Daily Beast this week, Trump is an above-average contender rather than a recurring champion because of his remarkable skills for a man of his age. “He can clearly step up to a ball and strike it, but when it comes to the short game, he looks like he’s going to be found out sooner or later,” PGA coach Craig Normansell told the Daily Beast. “It certainly doesn’t look like the level of someone who’s won 18 club championships.”

However, in an article published last month, Mark McGowan of Irish Golfer magazine commended Trump’s abilities. “All those hours the cliched leader of the free world spent on the fairways instead of behind the Oval Office desk weren’t wasted,” McGowan wrote.

“Even allowing for less-than-honest editing, Trump’s got game. It’s not the prettiest swing, and his putting stroke resembles that of a man getting electrocuted on the follow-through, but he gets through the ball amazingly well for a near 80-year-old.”