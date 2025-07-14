Donald Trump Fires Back—Shares Bold Message About Pam Bondi as Critics Tear Her Down Over Epstein Files Firestorm

Trigger Warning: This article mentions abuse.

Donald Trump and his drama never disappoint the gossip mongers! The 79-year-old has stepped in to defend Attorney General Pam Bondi after conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, criticized her for “humiliating” social media influencers at his company’s event in Florida.

In response to Kirk’s remarks about Bondi’s involvement with a convicted sex offender who died in jail in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein and his documentation, Trump reportedly called Kirk, whom he referred to as his “ obedient servant,” reaffirming his support for Bondi and urging unity.

Over the weekend, Charlie Kirk publicly criticized General Pam Bondi during a conversation with Megyn Kelly, accusing her of causing embarrassment by presenting Epstein-related materials to influencers. Following the backlash, Donald Trump shared a message on Truth Social defending Bondi’s performance.

As per The Irish Star, he wrote, “What’s going on with my ‘boys’ and, in some cases, ‘gals?’ They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump highlighted his party’s unity as he wrote, “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration … and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

CNN later reported that Donald Trump reached out privately to Kirk to reinforce that Bondi has his full backing. Meanwhile, Pam Bondi’s involvement with documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has gained public scrutiny. She has not answered any public questions related to the case after claiming she had his files on her desk. For context, Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier who rose from being a college dropout and teacher to running a firm that only managed money for billionaires.

The New York native built powerful connections over time, including with Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton. But as they say, he made much money, but soon proved that all that glitters is not gold! Starting in 2005, Epstein was accused by several underage girls of s-xual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for shorter jail time.

In 2019, he was re-arrested on more charges. A few weeks later, he was found dead in his New York jail cell. Authorities ruled it a suicide, but because of suspicious jail conditions and unusual injuries, many believed he was murdered to silence him before he could expose influential people. Reportedly, a speculation brewed that Epstein had a secret list of men he blackmailed turned into public obsession which resulting in discussions on Reddit, X, and other social media platforms.

This week, in July 2025, the Justice Department under Trump’s second administration released a memo stating there was no such list, no evidence of murder, and no new charges. The Trump administration also released 10 hours of prison footage to support its claims. Meanwhile, the swift clean slate move did not go well with both MAGA supporters and critics, as they slammed the ruling government for denying transparency. ( via CNN).

Therefore, known conservatives like Charlie Kirk and Alex Jones have lashed out at Bondi, accusing her of misleading them. Yet, Donald Trump has stood beside Bondi and slammed the criticisms she faced. One X user commented, “Gotta get his obedient servants back in line.” At the same time, another quipped, “Bondi will fall on her sword, with a golden parachute, to protect Trump from Epstein.”

Donald Trump’s willingness to step in for his supporters when they are in the spotlight is evident, but do you think the backlash is justified? The case is still one of the most prominent conspiracy theories of all time.