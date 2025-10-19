Donald Trump Fires Back at ‘No Kings’ Protesters with Shocking AI Video

Donald Trump appears to take AI very seriously, particularly when using it to counter or silence critics and protestors. A recent clip posted by his communications team echoed similar sentiments, where it showed the U.S. President wearing a crown and flying a military jet over several American cities, including his hometown of New York. However, what stood apart as one of the most bizarre elements of the clip was the moment it was shown that Trump dropped feces onto protestors below who went against him and tagged themselves as ‘no kings’.

The video, which has truly been extremely shocking, left the netizens pouring in a plethora of comments. Someone on X wrote, “Donald Trump literally posts an AI video of himself defecating on Americans, and Republicans will say, ‘That’s just Trump being Trump.’ And the media will just shrug”. Yet another internet user commented, “Tells you everything you need to know about what he thinks about the people of America who are, in fact, America.”

The video seemed to be a response to more than 2,600 protests that have taken place across the U.S. and abroad. It saw millions of people come together in common unison against their disapproval of Trump’s administration and government.

The current presidency is accused of being highly authoritarian, while the AI-generated video was a direct representation of Trump’s real feelings towards the matter. There can be no second thoughts over how rigid and firm the U.S. President becomes when it comes to people who are against him and are willing to oppose him even at the drop of a hat.

This is not the first time Donald Trump, along with the White House and Communications Director Stephen Cheung, has used AI-generated videos and images to target his critics. Moreover, these videos and pictures often turn out to be a spoof of any ongoing critical world affair, which might have a direct connection with the U.S. President. Donald Trump’s page has, in fact, previously used innovative AI imagery of portraying him as a superhero, heavily-muscular soldier, and even the Pope.

For instance, back in February, netizens witnessed one such AI-generated video circulated from the President’s page, which depicted Gaza as a tropical Dubai-style paradise. It also showed the Israeli President, Benjamin Netanyahu, as a topless man enjoying cocktails on sun loungers along with Donald Trump himself. The surprising description of something so critical left everyone in a frenzy, as always, and resulted in a lot of chatter on social media.

Coming back to the shocking video of Trump dumping trash on American cities. The video has drawn widespread backlash, especially as the government shutdown enters its third week. This extension, along with the administration’s stricter enforcement towards capturing immigrants, has not really left the U.S. President in a good place with the citizens at the moment.

Moreover, the amount of protests that have been going on across various Democratic-led cities of the U.S. has also been a matter of grave concern for the Trump administration, which has repeatedly attempted to quell them in the name of national security and peace.

Speaking with The Associated Press, an ordinary citizen and mother of four, Jessica Yother made a critical comment on the current situation. She explained, “It just feels like we’re living in an America that I don’t recognize. It was so encouraging. I walked in and thought, ‘Here are my people.’”