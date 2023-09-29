Donald Trump Fires Back as GOP Opponents Take Center Stage in Fiery Debate To Bash Him

In a recent turn of events that unraveled during the second GOP debate in Simi Valley, California, former President Donald Trump found himself in the middle of his primary opponents. Despite his absence from the debate stage, Trump responded boldly to the criticisms pushed his way. Insinuating his commitment to autoworkers and rejecting the nickname bestowed upon him by Chris Christie. "I thought it was much more important, considering I have a 56-point lead, for me to be dealing with the UAW and the fact that the Biden administration is going to destroy their jobs over the next two years by going all-electric vehicle," Trump asserted in an exclusive interview.

While his opponents were seeking his presence on the debate stage, Trump addressed an intense crowd of autoworkers in Clinton Township, Michigan, promising a future with better possibilities for the automobile industry and where the industry remains distinctly “Made in America.” "The crowd was incredible — unreal," he expressed. "I think we have great support to save the autoworker." Unfortunately, Trump’s absence didn’t dissuade his opponents, with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie taking a direct shot at the former president. "Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself, You're ducking these things. And let me tell you what's going to happen. You keep doing that, no one here's going to call you Donald Trump anymore. We're going to call you Donald Duck."

In response to this mockery, Trump, in his characteristic boastful manner, brushed off the nickname, stating, "Anybody that would come up with that nickname shouldn't be running for president." Trump’s lead in the polls was a repetitive theme during the whole debate, with rivals clashing to gain traction in a field where former president Trump enjoys major support. The latest Fox News poll revealed a whopping 60 percent of Republican primary voters supporting Trump, a decent hike from 53 percent in the previous survey held in August. Whereas other candidates struggled to debut into double-digit support. Notably, a Washington Post/ABC poll indicated Trump's dominance over President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head matchup The only other candidates to receive double-digit support in that poll are DeSantis at 13% and Ramaswamy at 11%.

As per the data collected; The poll suggested that if the election were held today, Trump would have a chance of 52 percent to 42 percent victory over Biden. Simultaneously Biden’s approval ratings have taken a hit, standing at 37 percent with a high majority of respondents actively disapproving of his presidency. As the GOP primary escalates, Trump's absence from the debate stage becomes inconsequential in the face of his formidable lead and unwavering support among Republican voters. The clash between Trump and his rivals sets the stage for a riveting political spectacle leading up to the 2024 elections.

