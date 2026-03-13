Donald Trump Faces Online Backlash for Offering Donors ‘National Security Briefings’ in New Fundraising Email

President Donald Trump recently sent out a fundraising email to donors, assuring them of access to confidential National Security Briefings. This email has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

MeidasTouch News reported that Trump sent an email to supporters requesting funds for his campaign ahead of the midterm elections in November this year.

The email claimed that donors would receive access to “private national security briefings.” They would also get “unfiltered updates” about threats to the nation.

The public email was reportedly sent on March 12, 2026. It asked supporters to join an “elite group,” where members would have access to privileged information not usually shared with the media.

Trump is now offering “national security briefings” to his millions of small dollar donors. Using a photo from his recent excursion to Dover, where he honored troops killed in his Iran war by wearing his white campaign baseball cap. pic.twitter.com/n9HjCyik3P — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 12, 2026

Trump announced limited spots in his “National Security Briefing Member” group and shared a specific condition for those wanting to join. He said, “This is for the patriots ready to stand with that kind of unbreakable strength. Not for the weak or the wavering.”

The email also contained a picture of what appears to be the Dignified Transfer at Dover Air Base in Delaware.

Earlier this month, six American soldiers died in Operation Epic Fury. They were serving in the line of duty, and the White House shared photographs and updates from the event.

In the photographs, Trump was seen wearing a white baseball cap with the words “USA” written in gold. That same picture was used in the fundraising email. This has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Donald Trump is promoting a “National Security Briefing Membership” to supporters who donate to him in a new fundraising email. This includes “private national security briefings” and “unfiltered updates on the threats facing America.” _________ This is insane. — dj Thistle ੴ (@DJThistle01) March 13, 2026

Many commented on the dangers of allowing donors to be a part of confidential meetings, while others focused on the picture. They pointed out what they reportedly saw as disrespect toward the fallen soldiers.

A netizen shared the news on X, following which many started voicing their opinions on the issue. One user asked, “Why bother doing secret ops on this Admin when they just hand out mission-critical information to anyone who donates a few bucks?”

A second one pointed out the secrecy involved in national briefings and wrote, “If he declassifies any material to share with donors, that information will be available to all members of Congress and can be shared with the American people.”

A third user wrote, “This honestly can’t be real. Yet, sadly, wouldn’t be surprised if it was.” Another netizen zeroed in on the picture used in the fundraising email. This prompted another set of responses from critics.

Trump used this photo of the dignified transfer of our slain soldiers at Dover AFB for a FUNDRAISING EMAIL. Read that again. Unbelievable. Their coffins used like gold sneakers, his watches, his hats, for raising money. https://t.co/ds5m1rWPxK pic.twitter.com/Z6RauiYWTX — BevMarie 🪷 (@evenbev) March 13, 2026

A user claimed, “This is why he wore merchandise—his $55 baseball cap—to the dignified transfer and refused to take it off as required by protocol to solicit money.”

Another user stated, “He is reprehensible and unforgivable.” One user noted, “I knew when I first saw the photo that zoomed in on Trump, he’d use it in a way to profit himself, politically or economically.” A user claimed, “This is deeply disturbing!!”

The White House has not yet addressed the email or responded to the reported backlash.