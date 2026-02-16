Donald Trump Faces Backlash Over Exclusive ‘Pay-To-Play’ Packages Promising Access to the President on Independence Day

Reports have revealed that President Donald Trump is now part of an exclusive scheme that is going to see people pay money to have access to him.

Freedom 250, a public-private partnership, is set to organize celebrations for the 250th Independence Day of the United States. The firm is currently seeking donations in exchange for which it is selling access to the president of the United States. The New York Times has obtained a breakdown of the packages, which reveals that the scheme has five tiers.

SCOOP: @Freedom250 — the group launched by Trump to oversee projects including the @UFC fight on the WH lawn & his arch overlooking DC — is offering access to him for donors who give $1M. For $2.5M, donors can speak at the national July 4 celebration. https://t.co/kcp0RNqLl1 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 8, 2026

The lowest tier does not promise any access to Trump, beginning at $500,000 and going up to $999,999. The second tier, beginning at $1 million, promises an invite to a thank-you reception hosted by Donald Trump. The third tier, which begins at $2.5 million, offers a speaking opportunity on July 4. The fourth tier sits at a whopping $10 million.

The introduction of the document with the sponsorship breakdown reads, “By becoming a sponsor, your organization will play a vital role in a nationwide commemoration – one that honors our nation’s history, recognizes the contributions of Americans from all walks of life and looks ahead to the future we’re building for the next generation and beyond.”

Speaking on MS NOW, Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, said, “This is bribery, or grift, or influence peddling, whatever kind of terminology you want to use for it. And it’s not just that Trump is lining his pockets. He is also selling out the national interest along the way. And he is degrading the stature of the office he inhabits. And I don’t think that’s a partisan or ideological observation.”

As per critics, the main point of contention on the matter is that the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence is a civic event, which is being turned into a “pay-to-play” situation that does not leave much room for the ordinary American people. The sponsorship tiers explicitly say that the amount donated makes donors eligible for exclusive events, which will be hosted by the president himself. Many have pointed out that selling access to the president on such a key date is definitely sending a message that Trump will be prioritizing those who have more money.

More than that, critics opined that the optics of the event have suddenly become very money-focused, which doesn’t sit right for a day that is supposed to be celebrated by the nation as a whole.