Donald Trump Ducks Oval Office Signing After 3-Hour Delay – Netizens Say Seafood Dinner Was a Stunt for Haters

Donald Trump shocked many by skipping an important signing to dine out. Hours after he missed a scheduled meeting, the President was seen at a seafood restaurant. Here’s why netizens think Trump dined at the restaurant to make a point.

The President was set to be present in the Oval Office for the signing of the presidential proclamation. Anxiety grew when Trump was nowhere to be spotted, even hours after the scheduled event was supposed to take place. The 79-year-old missed the signing that would have taken place at 4.30 pm ET on Tuesday.

Trump’s disappearance only led to people erupting in a fit of worry, given the speculation around his health. Not long after, the internet erupted with rumors about him possibly being dead after he didn’t appear in the public eye for more than a few days in a row.

People’s worries were replaced with confusion when CNN reported that the President was spotted at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab in Washington, DC. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth, who serves as the Defense Secretary, accompanied him to the restaurant.

White House officials waited until after the CNN report made it out to update the President’s schedule. At that point, it became clear that Trump was skipping the signing altogether for the day.

The President’s decision to abruptly dine out evoked mixed reactions from the netizens. “He’s obviously doing it to proclaim that anyone can walk in DC and not fear crime,” one wrote.

He’s showing people go out to dinner with your friends and family again in DC he’s made it safe to do so — Rhiannon (@ilashesMaryland) September 10, 2025

The comment seemed to be referring to Trump’s claims about his deployed troops making Washington, DC, “safe again.” It hasn’t been too long since the 79-year-old ordered National Guard from several states to make their way into the capital.

The President and several other members of his administration have time and time again claimed that the positioning of the troops and federalization of the police force were necessary to bring the crime rate in the DC down.

“It’s SAFE and WELCOME in DC no,” another social media user wrote. A third claimed that DC was now “secured” thanks to the President. “The military cleared out the streets, it’s safe,” one more chimed in. “It’s great to see him out and enjoying the city he has helped make safe,” another wrote.

Trump initially cited DC’s crime rates being “out of control” to justify the national guard taking over the streets of the capital. The official statistics, on the other hand, told a different story.

President Trump once again catapulted crime in D.C. into the national conversation. “It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World,” he said in a Truth Social post. Local and federal data, though, paint a contrasting picture: https://t.co/e6s2WGG96s pic.twitter.com/fUY8G52xWv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 11, 2025

According to the MPD, homicide rates had gone down by a significant 11% compared to the previous year. Violent crimes had also gone down by 26% compared to the year before.

Several opposition leaders and supporters have spoken up about the alleged crime emergency that Trump claims has plagued the streets of DC. Muriel Bowser, the Mayor of D.C., spoke up about the same. “I think it makes the point that this is not about D.C. crime,” she noted.