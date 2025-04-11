Donald Trump Doubles Down on Bizarre Autism-Vaccine Theory—And RFK Jr. Agrees

America is probably the only first-world country where there is much misinformation regarding vaccines. As a result of a lack of education and widespread misinformation, the US has been going through the biggest breakout of measles in the last few years.

Lack of vaccination among children is detrimental to their health. Rather than educating people on the importance of vaccines, Donald Trump added fuel to the fire. He linked vaccines to autism.

President Donald Trump sparked controversy during a recent Cabinet meeting. During this meeting, he implied that there is a connection between vaccines and autism. This theory has been completely disproved by decades of scientific research.

Trump falsely stated that autism rates have increased from “one in 10,000” to “one in 31”. All the data presented was wrong. The current CDC data estimates it to be one in 36 children. The historic data of 1 in 10,000 is completely fictitious and has no record or scientific standing. The remark was swiftly questioned by public health professionals.

Sitting with President Trump was Health Secretary RFK Jr. He is a famous anti-vaxxer. He was also against COVID-19 vaccines and measles vaccines, which apparently gave way to the breakout of the disease in the South.

Trump’s comments coincide with the growing influence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He has long promoted conspiracy theories that vaccines are to blame for the rise in autism diagnoses. These allegations have been consistently refuted by a wealth of medical research.

Scientists and doctors are concerned that his nomination to a prominent public health role could influence national health policy because of his false information.

Donald Trump earlier suggested eliminating all childhood vaccines in order to “eradicate” autism.

Kennedy’s repeated alleged claims of an exaggerated rise in autism rates were reflected in Trump’s statement. These claims lack any support from peer-reviewed research. However, Trump’s claim that autism affects only one child in 10,000 stems from Kennedy’s views.

Trump and Kennedy run the risk of reinstating a dangerous misinformation. These false claims have already caused vaccination rates to drop in some communities by exaggerating these figures.

Experts clarify that a greater understanding of autism spectrum disorder is necessary and is required. It is also suggested that everyone should have easier access to diagnostic services that are mostly responsible for the rise in diagnoses.

Experts also claim that a rise in diagnosis does not mean that the condition is more common now. People must understand that autism is on a spectrum. Some kids show major results of it, such as facial features and lack of social cues.

However, the notion that some unexplained or man-made reason has led to an increase in autism cases is completely false. Clinicians have improved their ability to diagnose autism throughout the past 20 years. It is more so in previously under-diagnosed populations like minorities and girls.

The prevalence of autism isn’t rising, according to one developmental pediatrician. “We’re simply becoming more adept at identifying it.”

The public display of distrust of vaccines by the Trump administration runs the danger of confusing the public. It also takes focus away from important discussions about autism, diagnosis, and support services. The administration is eroding trust in scientific institutions by concentrating on disproven hypotheses.

The medical profession is, however, more worried in the future as RFK Jr. has promised new research on the alternatives of vaccines. However, there is no research going on. There are only people writing anything on blogs on the internet, and the rest of the people accept it without any background check.