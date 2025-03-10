Donald Trump “Doesn’t Take Off Days”—Here’s Why Lara Trump’s Statement is Hard to Believe

President Donald Trump “does not take any days off,” insists Fox News’ host Lara Trump, as he was expected to play golf in Florida for the second day. During a “Fox & Friends Weekend” interview on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was questioned if she had “a single day off” since the administration began.

“I haven’t had a day off in probably a year since we’ve been on the campaign trail,” Karoline Leavitt insisted. “You took one day off to give birth, and then you were back at it the next day,” co-host Charlie Hurt said. “We all take notes from President Trump, and you and I both know he does not take any days off, so nobody takes any off,” Lara Trump said.

The 78-year-old president has played golf games six out of seven weekends since returning to the White House.

Lara Trump: “We all take notes from President Trump. He does not take any days off. So nobody takes any days off.” (Trump is at Mar-a-lago playing golf) pic.twitter.com/b9KV1cHYgq — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 9, 2025

President Donald Trump’s love for golf is not new, but a report by Huff Post has revealed that his Florida’ golf’ trips cost taxpayers $18 million. Donald Trump has already played golf on 13 of the 48 days that he has been back in office, and the cost of the trips has been constantly on the rise in recent days.

Donald Trump was back on the course, which is near Mar-a-Lago, on the same day that pro-Palestinian activists vandalized his Scottish golf resort. On Mar 8, the president arrived at the Trump International West Palm Beach nearly at 8:15 am after his short drive from his ‘Winter White House’ across the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach proper.

According to an analysis by HuffPost, this was Donald Trump’s 10th trip to the club since his inauguration on Jan 20. Trump even golfed thrice at the Trump Doral, which is located east of Miami International Airport.

According to Huffpost, Trump’s weekend trips to Florida have already cost American taxpayers more than $18 million, citing expenses from a 2019 Government Accountability Office study. During the president’s first term in office, these travels were estimated to cost $151.5 million over four years. In 2017 dollars, the first four visits cost $3,383,250 apiece; this price has since escalated due to inflation.

While the military uses C-17 aircraft to transport Trump’s motorcade vehicles, the president and his entourage fly down on Air Force One, which comes at a high cost. During Trump’s visits, police boats with machine guns on the bows guard the waterway since it is necessary to cross back onto the mainland from the barrier island to get from Mar-a-Lago to the golf club.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is on the golf course while brush fires rage across Long Island. It’s the same strategy he used when wildfires broke out in both North and South Carolina last week. pic.twitter.com/FMqL8gJHzg — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) March 8, 2025

Indeed, many people are aware of Trump’s passion for golf. In addition to Scotland, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates, he owns more than 16 courses, most of which are in the United States. Trump followers may even see him on his way to and from the Trump International course in West Palm Beach when he is at Mar-a-Lago.