Democratic Lawmaker Maxwell Frost has always been a vocal critic of American President Donald Trump, especially on matters related to gun violence. Talking at a Congressional Progressive Caucus press hearing, Frost re-emphasized his criticism of Trump, saying, “Donald Trump does not care about fighting crime. He doesn’t care about keeping our people safe.”

Frost praised the progressives in Congress instead, saying that they are the ones who are fighting crimes. He continued, “Bipartisan safer communities act, putting forth an office of gun violence prevention, making sure that we fund uh agencies like ATF to actually go after secondary and black market guns and ghost guns. And guess what? It worked. For the past three years, the last three years of the Biden administration, gun violence went down the most it’s ever gone down in our nation’s history, including homicides by gun.”

He then shifted his focus onto Trump, explaining how the President’s decision to cut funds for the ATF resulted in a rise of gun violence, which essentially posed a threat to the common American population. He said, “What are the first things that Donald Trump did? Gut ATF. Get rid of crime gun intelligence. Get rid of the office of gun violence prevention, scale back community violence intervention work. All these things that were supported in many cases in a bipartisan effort, Trump got rid of.”

We fought for years to make this office a reality and lives were saved because of it. Stay tuned because we’re not giving up on this. Trump might be okay with dissolving a life-saving office but the people aren’t. pic.twitter.com/wCFlp0Q06m — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 21, 2025

Emma Brown, Executive Director at GIFFORDS had the same opinion, as she had pointed out, “Trump is officially defunding the police. The gun homicide rate skyrocketed 34% during Trump’s first term, and these mammoth law enforcement cuts will spur violent crime across the country. It is the opposite of Making America Safer.”

Spencer Myers, Giffords analyst, explained the situation better, saying, “Without robust support for the agency, more illegal gun sales will go by undetected until the gun turns up at a crime scene.”

While Trump has a habit of bringing former President Joe Biden in every discussion and blaming him for every problem that America is facing, the facts presented by Frost prove the opposite. The Trump administration not only shut down the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, they also planned to open a gun rights office under the Civil Rights section of the Department of Justice. Such measures show how the President’s concerns about the safety of the common American population fall short in reality.

BREAKING: In a stunning, fiery moment, Chairman Comer threatened to have Rep. Maxwell Frost removed by force after he referred to Trump’s “grifting.” Frost was silenced for the remainder of the session, but Frost made it clear he won’t be silenced.pic.twitter.com/yrBeG8nmge — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 25, 2025

Continuing his critique of Trump, Frost added, “We have passed legislation that has resulted in less people dying and less crime being committed. Those are the numbers and they don’t care about how Donald Trump feels about them because every life saved and behind every number there’s a human and we get that. So if you want to ask somebody about crime, please ask congressional Republicans and Donald Trump why they’re fine with gutting the ATF.”

Trump’s decision regarding the ATF essentially makes it difficult, if not impossible, to keep track of the black market of guns and take necessary steps to keep it under control.

The Trump administration has repeatedly pushed the narrative of immigrants being a threat to Americans; however, they have done nothing about ensuring gun safety and instead jeopardized the process that was ensuring that gun violence was reduced in America.