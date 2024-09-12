Donald Trump Denies Assault Claim, Says the Accuser 'Would Not Have Been the Chosen One'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse and sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

There are many accusations of sexual misconduct against ex-president Donald Trump, ranging from sexual harassment to assault from different women, including E. Jean Carroll. However, despite all the evidence, Trump has always and consistently and confidently denied these allegations. Now, Trump has slammed a similar claim about him: a few years ago, in 2016, Jessica Leeds claimed that Trump groped her on a plane in the late 1970s, but Trump has refuted this allegation, as per The Guardian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Trump recently claimed Leeds' was a 'totally made-up story' and that it 'never happened.' As reported by ABC News, he said, "And frankly, I know you are going to say it's a terrible thing. But it couldn't have happened. It didn't happen. She would not have been the chosen one. She would not have been the chosen one." He added, "Now, I assume she'll sue me for defamation [as] I got sued by E. Jean Carroll, who interestingly said she's been hurt and damaged."

Trump brings up another woman who has accused him of sexual assault, describes the incident in detail, and says "she would not have been the chosen one."



(Watch the expressions on his lawyers' faces) pic.twitter.com/K92OPiJw6s — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

The former president also claimed that Carroll sued him just to make money out of the case. At one point, he had also suggested that the photo of him and Carroll might have been created by AI. He said, "I never met her. I have never touched her. I would have no interest in meeting her in any shape or form." He added, "[Carroll's testimony was] a made-up fabricated story by somebody just looking to promote a book."

After listening to the GOP frontrunner's recent comments, Leeds said, “He assaulted me 50 years ago, and he continues to attack me today. I’m here to say we just cannot allow this person back into the White House.” She later claimed that she would still be bringing a defamation lawsuit.

“We’re considering a number of options because of his latest remarks, but no decision has been made," she said. Talking about Trump's comments, Leeds said to the reporters, “I must admit, I did laugh. It’s a little spooky and a little bit difficult to process. He does seem to be kind of obsessed, but here I am,” as reported by New York Daily News. Speaking of the assault, she said, “There was no conversation. It was like out of the blue. It’s like he had 40 zillion hands, and it was a tussling match between the two of us.”

Later on, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung claimed that Leeds was bringing this up to help Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign. He said, “President Trump never met this person, and whatever fable she’s trying to peddle is only meant to interfere in the election and distract from Kamala Harris’s dangerously liberal and failed record.”

“He assaulted me 50 years ago, and he continues to attack me today,”



Jessica Leeds, who has long claimed Donald Trump groped her on an airplane in the 1970s, responded today to Trump’s remarks about her that “she would not have been the chosen one”



Leeds also said she’s… pic.twitter.com/2E5gg0NNyq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 10, 2024

It's worth noting that Leeds did not bring up these accusations until October 2016; she only revealed her side of the story after Trump’s 2005 Access Hollywood recording came to light. Init, Trump spoke about grabbing women by the genitals, claiming they allowed it because he was a star. As reported by the New York Post, Trump said back then, "I was embarrassed by [the tape], but I have tremendous respect for women and women have respect for me."

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).