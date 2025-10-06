Donald Trump Declares Who He’ll Punish Next – And Sparks Fury Over His Most ‘Impeachable Offense’ Yet

Donald Trump’s latest outburst on Truth Social has ignited a new wave of fury. There are accusations that he’s once again crossing the line into “another impeachable offense.”

In a fiery post early Friday, the president mixed trademark insults with a political threat. He aimed it at New York City’s future. Trump bragged that if Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani wins in November, he’ll cut off the city’s federal funding. “Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party,” Trump wrote on September 29.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City. Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed! President DJT.”

The post exploded across social media within hours. Critics called it “blatant election interference.” Legal experts quickly noted that presidents can’t withhold federal money over political grudges. “If Trump is openly planning to withhold federal funds from New York over anti-Zohran politics, at what point do New Yorkers — who put in far more than they take out — get to stop paying federal taxes? This is now a full blown constitutional crisis,” one user wrote on Threads.

Another commenter wrote, “Another impeachable offense.” Others piled on as well and discussed Trump’s alleged misdeeds: “Just racking them up. The counter tab is now 24 legit impeachable actions.”

Some were more jaded. “I’m afraid that Americans need to realize; there is NOTHING that is an impeachable offence, unless you have majorities in both houses! That is the failing of your constitution… It helps and provides safety for the powerful, rich and corrupt.”

The uproar underscored the legal and political peril in Trump’s words. Presidents do have broad leeway over spending priorities, but using federal funds to punish political rivals has long been seen as an abuse of power, and potential grounds for impeachment. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani, 33, is campaigning on affordability: free buses, city-run groceries, and rent freezes for tenants in stabilized apartments. Trump’s “communist” tag, he says, is flat-out wrong.

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett after Trump’s post, she asked directly, “Are you?” “No. I’m a democratic socialist,” Mamdani replied. “I’ve said that time and again.” He argued that Trump’s refusal to use that term says more about Trump than about him. “I think it reflects the fact that… whereas that identity would have been enough for Donald Trump in the past, now he doesn’t even want to use that because he knows that the message of my politics is one that is connecting with New Yorkers across the five boroughs. It’s a message of dignity in each and every person’s life.”

Mamdani suggested the attack came from Trump’s frustration. “He’s going through the many stages of grief,” he said. “First, it’s denial… Now it’s acceptance, and still, through it all, he is looking to use every tool at his disposal to help Andrew Cuomo become the next mayor of this city.”

After Mayor Eric Adams abruptly dropped out of the race on Sunday, the prediction market Kalshi put Mamdani’s odds at 84%, with Andrew Cuomo at 16%, and Curtis Sliwa trailing at 2%, according to Fox Business. Among Democrats, Mamdani’s rise has stirred both excitement and anxiety. Congressman Tom Suozzi wrote in The Wall Street Journal that Mamdani “is a charismatic, smart and effective campaigner with whom I disagree.” He called the campaign “a loud wake-up call for the Democratic Party,” even as he dismissed Mamdani’s proposals as unrealistic.