Donald Trump Criticizes George Clooney's Call for Joe Biden to Step Down, "We Need a New Nominee"

Donald Trump lashed out at George Clooney after the actor wrote an opinion piece urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. Clooney, a longtime Democratic supporter, surprised many with his New York Times op-ed titled "I love Joe Biden. But we need a new nominee." In his piece, Clooney praised Biden's character and past accomplishments. He wrote, "I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him." However, Clooney expressed concern about Biden's recent performance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

He noted, "But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time,” he continued, “None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate." Clooney's criticism centered on Biden's age and his disappointing debate performance against Trump on CNN. He argued that Democrats are ignoring warning signs due to fear of another Trump presidency. "Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw. We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign," he stated, as per Variety.

Biden wins in November he'd forgive folks like George Clooney for being wrong. Trump would try and arrest Clooney if he wrote that about him, or worse. Just to be clear about what we're actually dealing with. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 10, 2024

Trump quickly responded to Clooney's op-ed on his Truth Social platform. “So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are.” He then went on to say, "What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’

Trump listed several complaints about Biden's presidency, saying, "No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions." The former president went on to criticize Biden's record, claiming, "Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!" as per The Daily Beast.

The actor argued about changing nominees but said it could get "messy" adding, "enliven our party and wake up voters who, long before the June debate, had already checked out." He insisted the issue is simply about age, writing, "This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president." "The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth."