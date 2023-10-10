Donald Trump Criticizes Forbes After Being Dropped From the List of the Richest Americans

Former President Donald Trump has once again been excluded from Forbes magazine's prestigious Forbes 400 ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the United States. This marks the second time in three years that Trump has fallen short of making the list, with Forbes citing an estimated fortune of $2.6 billion, $300 million below the threshold for inclusion. According to reports from The Hill, Forbes didn't mince words, stating that Trump is "no longer rich enough for the country's most exclusive club."

Image Source: Getty Images | Brandon Bell

Also Read: Was Former President Donald Trump Involved in Deals With a Mafia Boss in the 1980's?

The magazine highlighted Trump's long-standing obsession with the Forbes 400 ranking, noting that he has often provided inaccurate information to reporters in an attempt to boost his standing on the list. The decline in Trump's net worth, according to Forbes, is primarily attributed to challenges faced by Truth Social, the social media platform he launched after being banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6 attack on Congress. The platform has reportedly encountered problems, leading to a significant drop in its value. Trump's real estate portfolio, a cornerstone of his pre-political career, has also suffered setbacks. However, Forbes pointed out a silver lining in Trump's financial landscape, noting that business at Trump golf courses has rebounded, particularly as people spend less time in traditional office settings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Despite these financial challenges, Trump continues to hold a substantial lead in Republican presidential polling and remains a formidable contender for the 2024 race for the White House. Forbes underlined that Trump's exclusion from the Forbes 400 does not negate the fact that he is still extremely wealthy. The magazine also highlighted the ongoing legal troubles facing the former president. Trump is currently embroiled in a civil fraud trial in New York, where the state's attorney general, Letitia James, is seeking $250 million in damages and professional penalties. The trial involves allegations of fraudulent valuations related to Trump's real estate holdings.

Will Trump shut up about Forbes already? He cares more about some list he is not on than real issues that this country faces. pic.twitter.com/rqi9VLLu5T — Golden Phoenix (@Golden_Phoenix) October 9, 2023

Also Read: Ivanka Trump Joins The Group of Celebrities Who Showed Their Support for The Hamas Attack

This latest exclusion from the Forbes 400 adds another layer to Trump's complex legal and financial landscape. Trump, who has faced legal challenges ranging from a civil defamation suit to criminal charges related to election subversion, retains significant political influence within the Republican Party. However, the Forbes setback, coupled with the ongoing legal scrutiny, paints a picture of a former president facing considerable headwinds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forbes (@forbes)

Also Read: Trump Claims He’s ‘The Only President’ Who Ever Lost Money While in Office

Observers and commentators have noted the significance of Trump's exclusion from the Forbes list in the context of the New York fraud case. During opening statements, the state attorney general's counsel cited the Forbes billionaires list as one of the motives for Trump allegedly inflating his net worth on financial statements. As Trump grapples with both legal and financial challenges, his political future remains uncertain, and the Forbes 400 exclusion serves as a tangible reminder of the shifting dynamics surrounding the former president.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Slammed for Sharing Israeli Confidential Intel With Russia Back in 2017 Amid Hamas Attack

Joe Rogan Sides With Trump on Mar-a-Lago's $18M Valuation, Says 'That Place is a Palace'