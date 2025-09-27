Donald Trump Chooses Ryder Cup Over DC as Shutdown Countdown Ticks

You would think the president would be in Washington, locked in for late-night discussions, when the government is just four days away from going bankrupt. Instead, President Donald Trump was seen smiling and chatting with others at the Ryder Cup in New York. Republicans insist that it is not an urgent issue, while Democrats label it “outrageous.” Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader of the House, took no time in criticizing Trump, saying that he and his party were “marching the country” into a shutdown.

Jeffries made a specific demand while on C-SPAN 3: “Donald Trump, get back to Washington, D.C. Why are you at a golf event right now, and the government is four days away from closing?”

He meant that the president was focused on his backswing while the futures of millions of government employees were at risk. The timing of Donald Trump’s Ryder Cup match is explosive. If the government shuts down on October 1, the White House budget office advises federal agencies to prepare for mass layoffs, not just time off. According to a memo obtained by NBC News, the White House is developing plans for a ‘reduction in force,’ which could result in the layoff of thousands of federal workers.

In shutdown strategies, unpaid workers usually get hired back once funding resumes, which is a first. The administration is showing greater force this time, though. Critics argue it is a political tool rather than an ordinary negotiation strategy. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Leader of the Senate, accused Donald Trump of holding America “hostage” and vowed to have the firings annulled in court or later reversed. Jeffries was even more scathing on X, saying, “Listen, Russ, you are a malignant political hack. We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass firings. Get lost.” Russ means Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Donald Trump has gone through government paralysis in the past. The most extended shutdown in American history happened during his first term, lasting 35 days because of funding issues for his border wall. Before that, Republican efforts to revoke the Affordable Care Act in 2013 drove Washington to a two-week standstill. Democrats now say that history is repeating itself. According to Jeffries, Republicans are “chaos agents” who are ready to destroy healthcare funding to cut expenditure.

Meanwhile, Democrats are firm about defending the subsidies that help millions of citizens afford insurance. Democrats are playing politics, Republicans retort. Speaker Mike Johnson, on a Louisiana radio program, admitted that he had urged Donald Trump to call off his meeting with Democratic leaders, calling it “a waste of his time.” So, unless Democrats change their minds, there will be no deal.

Compared to previous shutdowns, the cost in 2025 could be higher. Families may lose their paychecks and livelihoods if the White House permanently cuts jobs. Two, the end of healthcare subsidies that millions rely on might lead premiums to soar. Third, if Democrats regain control, Jeffries wants to become House Speaker, and the political fallout could impact the midterm elections. Democrats are making it clear that Donald Trump is treating politics like a pastime rather than a job, even as he shakes hands with golfers and poses for photographs. Shutdowns don’t have mulligans either, unlike golf.

