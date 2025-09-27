Donald Trump Blames Democrats for Looming Shutdown – Then Heads to Golf Tournament

“Shutdown imminent” would be flashing red on Washington’s scoreboard if it had one. President Donald Trump dismissed fears that thousands of government employees could be put on leave, with only four days before federal funding is exhausted.

Instead, he boosted his efforts and said he would blame Democrats if any ramifications occurred. Before leaving for a golf tournament in New York on Friday, Trump spoke to reporters and brushed aside the crisis with his typical rhetoric. He described Democratic priorities on civil rights and healthcare as “crazy,” saying, “They want to have transgender for everybody.”

His remarks were reported by HuffPost. “These people are crazy ― the Democrats. So if it has to shut down, it’ll have to shut down. But they’re the ones that are shutting down the government.”

The claim (something of a political dare and campaign soundbite) set up an exchange in which neither side seems willing to back down. Democratic leaders in Washington ran to share their version of events while Donald Trump was in New York.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries made fun of the president for skipping a scheduled meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier this week. Jeffries pointed out that Trump was occupied at a golf event rather than participating in a debate, while House Republicans canceled votes. “Donald Trump is at a golf event,” Jeffries said during a press conference. “He didn’t have the time to meet with Democratic leaders to fund the government and address the Republican health care crisis.”

Democrats argue the crisis goes beyond government aid. It has to do with health care, specifically the continuation of the Affordable Care Act’s expanded tax credits and the reversal of the $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts made by Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Democrats hold considerable influence because Senate rules stipulate that a funding measure needs to get 60 votes to pass. Republicans (including Senate Majority Leader John Thune) believe Democrats exaggerate the context. “Dial back,” Thune told the Associated Press, suggesting that an agreement might be possible if Democrats stop connecting negotiations to shutdown threats.

There is a policy dispute about the actual effects of this shouting match. Democrats say letting expanded ACA subsidies run out could worsen the health care crisis for millions of Americans. Sen. Amy Klobuchar pointed out that while Democrats are open to discussions, they’ll need more than Donald Trump’s vague promises. She said, “My guess is Senator Schumer will say, ‘I need something more specific here.’” A two-year extension of the credits with restrictions is a negotiated solution by some Republicans, including Senator Lisa Murkowski. However, Donald Trump has rejected any compromise, saying Democrats are sticking to an “all or nothing” plan.

In a rare “pocket rescission,” Trump’s Office of Management and Budget recently annulled billions of dollars in allocated spending, adding to problems and growing mistrust on Capitol Hill. Budget experts say that the Trump administration is laying the groundwork for permanent layoffs and a shutdown. In Washington, that is the most critical question. Donald Trump is making a bet that voters will perceive Democrats as opponents who are holding onto left-wing standards. Democrats say Trump’s golf course image and his refusal to even meet with them will stereotype Republicans as foolish.

The public is again watching Washington play chicken with their livelihoods. Government employees await their pink slips, and families relying on federal services prepare for delays. “They are completely dedicated to breaking the spending deal,” claimed Bobby Kogan of the Center for American Progress. So hold on tight, because this shutdown might go down in history!