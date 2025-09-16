Donald Trump Casually Uses Derogatory Term in Football Rant – Expert Explains Why It’s ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Disturbing’

President Donald Trump‘s new Truth Social remark about a new rule in the NFL has offended everyone. In his rant, he used the word ‘sissy’, which does not align with sportsmanship. According to one public humanities professor, it has more concerning implications than we may assume.

Not only is it offensive, but it also represents toxic masculinity. Trump’s post reads, “How can they make such a big and sweeping change so easily and quickly. It’s at least as dangerous as the ‘normal’ kickoff, and looks like hell. The ball is moving, and the players are not, the exact opposite of what football is all about. ‘Sissy’ football is bad for America, and bad for the NFL!”

Needless to say, he is upset by the rule change, but how he worded it can be disturbing to many. The new rule of dynamic kickoff before the upcoming season ensures players’ safety from high-speed collisions as it will place the players closer together.

Trump's rant on the NFL's new kickoff rule is more than sports talk it's politics in disguise. By calling the change "sissy football," he draws a parallel to what he sees as America's growing weakness. He points out how the league can push sweeping changes instantly, yet the…

The league wishes to make the game safer for the players while keeping it exciting for them as well as viewers. Trump does not share the same views since he called it ‘sissy football.’

Scholar in the public humanities, Deepak Sarma, has weighed in with his thoughts on the use of the word sissy, which could have different meanings depending on the context. In Trump’s post, the word shows the culture of toxic masculinity and has gender stereotypes.

According to a report by Huffpost, Sarma added, ‘The term ‘Sissy’ is and has been used in a derogatory fashion to belittle men who do not fit the ideal of hyper-masculinity and who might even have a proclivity towards characteristics typically (and stereotypically) associated with women.’

So with his remark, he’s insulting both women and men who don’t fit the imaginary ideal model for men who are timid, sensitive, and apparently ‘weak’ like women.

He is such a hateful, petty little man.

Trump Fired Off A 'Derogatory' Term In A Football Rant — And It's Pretty Telling, Expert Says

Moreover, Trump’s comment also adds to his own display of ‘hypermasculinity,’ the expert added. Instead of making him look masculine, it brings attention to his allegations and controversies related to women.

Furthermore, Sarma pointed out that it shows his ‘cowardice’ and his exemption from the military since he got medical excuses to not serve during the Vietnam War. Sarma further explained, “While much of his macho MAGA minion base embraces his exaggerated displays of traditional male dominance, aggression and toughness, it is mocked and parodied by much of the world.” He makes a comparison to George Orwell’s book 1984, which shows normalizing abuse, discrimination, and injustice with controlled discourse.

So here Trump is using his social media presence to normalize these issues. Sarma also cautioned against this trend, “While it can be perceived as a backlash against ‘woke political correctness,’ it is also a hyperbolic over-correction which will lead (and is intended to do so) to violence.”