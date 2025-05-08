Donald Trump Called the ‘Dumbest President’

President Donald Trump’s assertion that the United States can save “a trillion dollars” has earned him the title of “dumbest” president in American history. According to the 47th President of the United States, the United States may profit greatly from tariff and trade reforms. Critics, however, have questioned Trump’s reasoning, arguing that his math may be completely incorrect.

Trump asserted that the United States benefited by hundreds of billions of dollars by avoiding trade with China. Political scholars and incensed citizens have questioned his assertion.

Following Trump’s declaration earlier this year that he had no idea where the Congo was, one user has since called him the “dumbest president in history,” mirroring remarks made by the public.

In the White House, he told reporters: “…and we’re losing nothing by not dealing. Thus, a trillion dollars is being saved. That’s quite a bit. However, they [China] want to meet and negotiate, and we will schedule our meeting with them at the appropriate moment.”

People are shocked by Trump’s remarks; one user called him the “dumbest president in history.” A different member commented: “Hey, let’s not unduly restrict ourselves… he’s a frontrunner for the dumbest person in history.” A third wrote: “Oh my God, somebody take the microphone away from him.”

In a recent interview with Kristen Welker, Trump clarified his statement that the trade relationship with China would be reassessed.

He said: “And we were very tough with China, as you know. We put 145% tariff on. Nobody’s ever heard of such a thing. And we’ve essentially cut off trade relationships by putting that much of a tariff on. “And that’s okay. We’ve gone cold turkey. That means that we’re not losing. You know, we lost a trillion dollars to China. A trillion dollars.”

Trump may be right to rescind the trade agreement with China, according to some, as Beijing is willing to meet with the Trump administration. One user took to X and wrote: “One dollar saved is one dollar earned my grandma used to say. But she was not in charge of the world economy.”

Later this week, China’s “lead representative on economic matters” will meet with Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greeer, two Trump administration officials, in Switzerland. Treasury Secretary Bessent affirmed that rather than negotiating a new agreement, the conference would focus more on “de-escalation” of the trade impasse.

A 145% tariff charge on China was previously announced by the Trump administration. As a result, China imposed counter-tariffs, which are currently at 125%.

According to the World Trade Organization, if the tariffs are kept in place, Chinese exports to the US, which were valued at $440 billion last year, will decrease by 77% this year. Although the specifics of the accord are still unknown, a deal between the US and China may be concluded in the upcoming weeks.