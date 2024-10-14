Donald Trump Called Kamala Harris an Offensive Slur During a Private Fundraiser, Claims Report

At Trump Towers in late September, Donald Trump sat with some of the most powerful and wealthy donors of the Republican Party. During one of his rants at the meeting, he insulted his opponent Kamala Harris by calling her 'r**arded' when she raised $28 million at a private event in Los Angeles, which, for many many of his critics, is proof of Trump's frustration growing as the November elections approach due to the disparity in fundraising that Harris and he have. Reportedly, Trump also claimed that his donors should be doing more for his campaign and that they should be thankful for his efforts to lower their taxes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Ciaglo

A group of wealthy Republican donors were present at the meeting including Paul Singer, a famous hedge fund manager, and Warren Stephens, a billionaire investment banker. Fellow billionaire Joe Ricketts and his son Todd, along with Betsy DeVos, the former Education Secretary under Trump, were also present at the event, as per the New York Times.

NEW YORK TIMES: Trump called Kamala Harris "retarded." pic.twitter.com/eO3zAjh6oZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2024

It was also revealed that Harris has outpaced Trump’s fundraising in just three months as the Democratic nominee. She has raised more than what Trump managed to in the past year. However, Trump's spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, shrugged off Harris's fundraising gains, as reported by The Daily Beast. She noted that Trump was outspent by Democrats in the 2016 election, yet he still won.

"I think he thinks this is a turn out election and he is just shoveling red meat to the base": @DavidAxelrod reacts to former President Trump stepping up his personal attacks against VP Harris calling her "mentally disabled." pic.twitter.com/JUrN9lUlId — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 1, 2024

Leavitt said, “If money guaranteed electoral success, Hillary Clinton would have been president. Kamala Harris has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and is still performing worse than any Democrat who has ever ran against President Trump. Meanwhile, President Trump is in a better financial position than ever before, and he’s leading in the polls.” Speaking of the fundraiser, Todd Ricketts said in a statement, “President Trump was in good form. It was a great dinner and we left more emphatic than ever to help get him back into the White House.”

Trump called Harris "retarded" at a dinner of high-rolling donors last month, per @nytimes. But the less reported part is that he told them that his tax policy was good for them so they should donate more. And if it's good for them, it's bad for the MAGA types he's hoodwinking. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) October 13, 2024

But this isn’t the first time that Trump has used a derogatory slur against Harris. Just a few days ago, he launched some brutal personal attacks, referring to her as 'mentally disabled' and 'mentally impaired.' As reported by NBC News, he said, "Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. Think about it: Only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country. Anybody would know this."

In the last weeks leading up to the presidential election, Trump has intensified his attacks on Harris. However, several members of his party believe that he should focus more on the issues. Larry Hogan, a Republican candidate running for the Senate, also agreed that Trump's comments were offensive. He said it's insulting 'not only to the vice president but to people that actually do have mental disabilities.' Many other Republicans also disagreed with the former president’s remarks. Trump has often targeted Harris personally, frequently referencing her race and gender.