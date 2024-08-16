Trump Thinks He is ‘Entitled to Personal Attacks,’ Criticizes Harris Despite Allies’ Warn Him to Stop

At a press conference held at his Bedminster golf estate, former president Donald Trump launched a fresh verbal attack on Democratic nominee and Vice President, Kamala Harris. Posing with supermarket products including boxes of Cheerios, containers of instant coffee, and packages of Wonder Bread, Trump slammed the Democratic party's economic policies and emphasized the inflation under the Biden-Harris administration. "I think I'm entitled to personal attacks," the Republican leader furiously said, ignoring allies' advice that unfavorable remarks drive away potential voters.

Trump claims Kamala Harris has "a very strong communist lean" and will deliver "the death of the American dream." pic.twitter.com/YYVe5299UW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2024

"I'm very angry at her because of what she's done to the country. I'm very angry at her that she would weaponize the justice system against me and other people, very angry at her," Trump added. According to the Daily Mail, the GOP nominee pushed inflation graphs to criticize Harris. "Electricity prices are up 32 percent," he claimed. "Gasoline prices are up 50 percent and going higher. Meanwhile, real incomes are down by over $2,000 a year."

Trump predicts a 1929-style stock market crash if Kamala wins above a stock ticker showing that the Dow is over 40k pic.twitter.com/Uw2MmD9knE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2024

Trump referred to Harris's pursuit of 'price-gouging' firms as "communist pricing controls." "If they worked, I'd go along with it too," he stated. "But they don't work. They actually have the exact opposite impact and effect. It leads to food shortages, rationing, hunger, dramatically more inflation." Additionally, the former President ridiculed Harris's insistence on transforming the United States into a northern Venezuela.

CNN dumps out of Trump's Bedminster presser at the top of the hour.



Wolf Blitzer says, "It's been going on for almost a half-hour so far, an opening statement that what was supposed to be a news conference so far, he hasn‘t answered one question, hasn't taken any questions." pic.twitter.com/7aW7XkihG1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 15, 2024

"Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her," Trump raged. "But day one for Kamala was 3 1/2 years ago. Where has she been?" As per Reuters, during the press conference, Trump responded, "She certainly attacks me personally," to a reporter who mentioned that he had received advice from several Republicans to concentrate on policy rather than attacking Harris with personal statements. He stressed to reporters that he would not change his strategy. "I have to do it my way."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

The Harris campaign was prepared for Trump's media onslaught. Before Trump's press conference, they released a fictitious 'media advisory' that included the headline, "Donald Trump to Ramble Incoherently and Spread Dangerous Lies in Public, but at Different Home," alluding to his Bedminster estate. According to The Hill, “This is great news for the American people,” Harris' campaign said in a released statement, “and quite the opposite of the economic crash that Donald Trump publicly cheered for.”

Trump’s crew is rolling out a buffet at his Bedminster press conference to showcase just how expensive your grocery cart has become, all thanks to Kamala Harris and her boss Inflation Extravaganza. pic.twitter.com/gwHshLFFYE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 15, 2024

“Thanks to Vice President Harris and President Biden’s work, inflation has fallen to the lowest level in more than three years,” the campaign message further read. It informed voters that the recent official figures indicated the annual inflation rate decreased to 2.9 percent in July— the lowest level since 2021. The Hill reported that Harris's campaign emailed supporters in response to Trump's Bedminster conference with the subject line, “Statement on Trump’s…Whatever That Was.”

“We aren’t sure what we just watched and neither is America,” it said. “At his country club, Donald Trump huffed and puffed his opposition to lowering food costs for middle and working-class Americans and prescription drug costs for seniors before pivoting back to his usual lies and delusions,” James Singer, the campaign spokesperson said. He added, “No surprise, Trump doesn’t want to defend his agenda that would raise costs for families by $3,900 a year, cut Social Security, and eliminate the Affordable Care Act— all so he can give his rich donors tax breaks.”