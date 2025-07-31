Donald Trump Called ‘Deaf, Dumb, and Stupid’ as He Struggles to Understand Reporter’s Question—Yet Again

We are six months into Donald Trump‘s presidency, and it’s clear that he loves two things more than fries and Diet Coke: deportation and dodging burning questions from journalists. The 79-year-old has many times avoided questions from reporters during press briefings, sometimes acting as if the reporters aren’t audible enough or their accent is too difficult to understand.

One such incident has once again come to light during his latest interaction with the press as he took part in a bill signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room. He looked at the reporter with utter confusion as she had to repeat her question over and over.

GOD BLESS OUR VETERANS ❤️🇺🇸@POTUS has signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act into law! pic.twitter.com/wFG4PCMJed — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2025

The reporter wanted his statement over the new ‘Russiagate‘ development after Fox News reported on Wednesday that FBI Director Kash Patel “found a trove of sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe buried in multiple ‘burn bags’ in a secret room inside the bureau.”

As the reporter asked him about the “burn bags full of Russiagate documents”, Trump initially seemed baffled as he apparently didn’t understand the question. He even leaned forward to listen to her more carefully. During his third attempt at understanding the question, he said, “I don’t know….I don’t know..”

He then said, “A burned bag? I thought you said I appointed a man named ‘Burn Bang.’ Go ahead, you got to speak up.”

The reporter then clarified herself again as she asked, “Thousands of documents and he found, supposedly in burn bags at the FBI in a secret room.”

Now, here comes the interesting part. Trump was either unaware of the development, or he intentionally avoided commenting on that, as his answer was totally off the charts. Instead of commenting on Russiagate, Trump went on to discuss the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump is having a hard time hearing reporters again today pic.twitter.com/zfiBSMzbG2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2025

He said, “Well, I want everything to be shown, you know, as long as it’s fair and reasonable. I think it will be shown and it should be shown. And I think he (Kash Patel) feels that way and I think Pam (Bondi) feels that.”

“But it’s got to be, you know, it’s going to be stuff that really doesn’t hurt people unfairly because you have so many people involved. And if they can do that in a fair way, I think that’s great. I think it’s really great. It’s the whole thing is a scam. It’s a scam set up by the Democrats and they love talking about it. But I would like to see people exposed that might be bad, and we’ll see how that all works out,” he added.

Trump further said, “But it’s getting to be very old news, you know. If they had anything, they would have done it the week before the election because they were losing by a lot. If they had anything, they could have done it. They control the file. The Democrats control it, Comey and all the sleazebags, every one of them that you read about all the time, and I guess they’ve got some problems now having to do with yet a different scandal, a very big one. But they controlled that file.”

“So I would think that if they would have had something in the file, they would’ve released it about a week before the election, maybe two weeks, right,” he concluded his answer.

The clip from the briefing is now going viral on social media as netizens mock his recurring inability to understand questions from reporters. “Trump is old,” a user wrote.

Poking fun at his health, someone tweeted, “Dudes so close to having a stroke. But he’s also in perfect health lol.”

Trump can’t hear, can’t think, can’t speak, and sure as hell can’t govern but he can incite violence, lie with a straight face, and surround himself with criminals. This isn’t just cognitive decline it’s moral decay, national embarrassment, and a daily reminder that the GOP’s… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) July 30, 2025

Someone expressed, “Trump can’t hear, can’t think, can’t speak, and sure as hell can’t govern but he can incite violence, lie with a straight face, and surround himself with criminals. This isn’t just cognitive decline it’s moral decay, national embarrassment, and a daily reminder that the GOP’s loyalty isn’t to the country, it’s to the rotting cult of one broken man.”

“..and yet the media thought Biden was senile,” added another. A troll comment called Trump, “Deaf, dumb and stupid.”

The harsh comments have followed multiple instances when Trump didn’t understand questions from reporters, and in many cases, avoided them altogether. Such instances have raised doubts about his health, even though the White House has claimed that he is in perfect health.