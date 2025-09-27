Donald Trump Brings Back Flopped Vodka Brand – Internet Asks, “What About Groceries?”

For nostalgia’s sake, you can revive one of your biggest business failures while sitting in the Oval Office! Donald Trump is getting ready to relaunch Trump Vodka. The brand originally failed over ten years ago. With the words “COMING SOON” overlaying over the vodka’s previous logo, Eric Trump teased its recovery on Instagram, which immediately caused online mockery, memes, and grumbles. Despite Donald Trump insisting he never drinks alcohol, Trump Vodka 2.0 is now on its way.

California Governor Gavin Newsom couldn’t resist trolling Donald Trump. He posted a parody photo of his own “Newsom Wine” and the “COMING SOON” caption to poke fun at the move. “Buying a previously failed alcohol brand, from a man that doesn’t drink, is peak MAGA,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped. With the lofty tagline “Success Distilled,” Trump Vodka debuted in 2005. Besides believing that it would surpass Grey Goose in revenue, Donald Trump created the cocktail known as the “Trump & Tonic,” which he said would become the most popular drink in America. As a spoiler, it didn’t!

After sales decreased and pricey packaging wiped out the brand, it ceased operations in the United States by 2011. Donald Trump himself never drank the vodka to promote it, which added to its lack of popularity. First manufactured in the Netherlands, the vodka later came out in Germany. Half a million mini-bottles melted, lawsuits followed, and unpaid bills accumulated after a supplier filed a suit.

Despite its downfall in the United States, Trump Vodka had an unexpected revival in Israel, where its kosher-compliant potato base helped it gain fame for some time during Passover. Yet even that failed when it came to light that some batches had leavened ingredients, making them unfit for the holiday. Why bring it back now, then? Since returning to the office, Trump has sold various products, including trading cards, watches, guitars, cryptocurrency, fragrances, MAGA sneakers, Bibles, and even a mobile phone service.

The vodka reboot, critics say, is the most recent in a string of Donald Trump business ventures that put profit over politics. Per ethics experts, the revival blurs the line between Donald Trump’s private business empire and his presidential role. Because licensing is murky, Americans can not know who contributes to the products or whether foreign buyers use what they buy as an excuse for political favors.

Unlike campaign donations, proceeds from these sales go directly into the Trump Organization’s pockets. However, for many, sight is the more important question. “Oh gawd,” a frustrated commenter replied. “What happened to lowering the price of groceries?” Others just turned their heads at MAGA backers who, in their opinion, will “buy any [expletive] thing” that carries Donald Trump’s name. They could be right!

Even when his critics laughed, Trump’s supporters continuously grabbed everything from his sneakers to his digital cards. So, the goal of bringing back Trump Vodka may not be to take on Grey Goose, but instead to use customer loyalty. The internet reacted harshly. “Trump is relaunching his flopped Trump Vodka brand. It never stops,” one wrote. “Trump Vodka is back?” another poster went on. “Perfect. Nothing says ‘business genius’ like doubling down on your biggest flop. Cheers to consistency, if nothing else.”

It was eye-opening to see the long list of Donald Trump’s ventures, including Trump University, casinos, airlines, publications, football teams…and vodka! The rest of the world seems more interested in pouring a strong drink and taking in the spectacle, while MAGA fans may wait in line for a $100 bottle of “Success Distilled” 2.0.

