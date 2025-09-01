Donald Trump Brags About Golf Game With Disgraced NFL Coach – Calls Him a ‘Great Guy’

President Donald Trump has given rise to a fresh swirl of concern regarding his health by making a new public appearance, this time on the golf course alongside Jon Gruden, the controversial ex-NFL coach who resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following the leak of offensive emails.

Trump used his Truth Social account on Sunday to mention the outing, posting a photograph of himself fist-bumping Gruden, who wore a “Trump” hat. “Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden — A really nice guy, and true character!” Trump exclaimed in his post.

Although the photo was purportedly taken Sunday, observant social media users noted that Gruden appeared in the exact same clothing in an August 23 Instagram post, the same day Trump was previously seen at the course. This fueled speculation that the picture could be over a week old and, among some, that it might even be artificially generated.

Trump’s notable return to the Virginia golf links Saturday ended several days of public absence that had triggered rumors and conspiracy theories about his wellbeing, especially after speculation about his health intensified online. The conjecture was worsened by earlier observations that Trump exhibited apparent symptoms such as “swollen ankles,” “bruised hands,” and “difficulty walking,” as reported and dissected by various media outlets and social commentators.

A series of photos and video clips led some onlookers to point out the president’s “cankles,” the struggle to walk in a straight line during appearances, and even “mental gaffes,” like failing to recognize world leaders nearby. These details further backed theories that Trump’s health was in a more precarious state than portrayed by his team.

Meanwhile, Jon Gruden has been trying to refashion his image since his very public resignation from the Raiders in October 2021 amid scandal. The controversy erupted when, during the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct, more than 650,000 emails were reviewed by the league.

A Wall Street Journal exposé uncovered that Gruden, writing about DeMaurice Smith, then chief of the NFL Players Association, remarked, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin [sic] tires,” a statement widely condemned as racist. Additional emails revealed by The New York Times found Gruden had also made transphobic jokes, homophobic slurs, and had shared images of scantily clad women.

In response to a s—– meme targeting a female referee, Gruden wrote, “Nice job, Roger,” referencing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Almost immediately after the revelations became public, Gruden stepped down from his role, releasing a statement: “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone”.

Gruden later initiated legal action against the league, arguing the emails were “leaked” in an effort to force his resignation.

Amid the legal proceedings and lingering public scrutiny, Gruden recently spoke out about his hopes for vindication. In a statement to ESPN earlier this month, Gruden declared, “I want to make sure what happened to me doesn’t happen to anyone else. I’m looking forward to having the truth come out”.

With Trump meeting with Gruden and publicly praising the man despite the history he carries, the former NFL coach is under renewed spotlight.