Donald Trump Bluntly Refuses to Answer Question About Major Global Issue, Chooses to Brag About Himself

Donald Trump hosted the annual Kennedy Center Honors, becoming the first president to do so. At the event, Trump dodged the question on foreign policy and wanted to focus on the Kennedy Center, which he had earlier suggested renaming after himself.

One reporter asked Trump if he could take questions on foreign policy—specifically regarding Russia and Ukraine. Trump said, “Well, I think maybe not. This is about the Kennedy Center.”

He later changed his mind and decided to address the topic, but only to brag about himself and his accomplishments so far. Before that, he spoke about his “naughty list” for 2025. In the holiday spirit, Trump wanted to talk about the same issue that he had previously avoided.

Trump claimed he’s ending 8 wars, calling Rwanda, Congo, and Russia-Ukraine conflicts tough and not easy, while highlighting 47,000 deaths last month, mostly soldiers. Counting wars like trading cards. pic.twitter.com/ephSL5UPQK — The Vivlia (@TVivlia) December 8, 2025

He added, “Oh, that’s a long list. I better not tell you.” He then called the U.S. “the hottest country anywhere in the world.” The 79-year-old then bragged about ending eight wars and claimed he was on to ending the ninth one now. He attempted to end these wars for one reason: to get the Nobel Peace Prize, which he did not receive.

But he did get the FIFA Peace Prize, introduced for the first time this year. Trump mentioned his next steps to end the Ukraine-Russia war. Trump has been trying to end the war since his second term began, but all his efforts have failed so far. The Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin did not lead to the expected results. Moreover, another five-hour meeting in the Kremlin failed again to reach the agenda of ending the war.

Fun Fact: Trump keeps bragging he “ended eight wars” and is “working on a ninth,” but every independent fact-check says the same thing: that’s fantasy cosplay, not foreign policy [1][2][3][4]. Here’s the real punchline: most of the “wars” he claims to have ended weren’t full… pic.twitter.com/Hcow8uSHpB — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) December 8, 2025

Trump said that he and his team have been speaking with Ukrainian and Russian leaders. He expressed his disappointment that the Ukrainian president hadn’t reviewed the proposal, which would delay further negotiations.

Speaking on the proposal, he said Russia is fine with it, but he wasn’t sure if Zelensky is on board with it. Trump had earlier promised to end the war between the two once he took office for the second time. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky said more work is needed to end the war and expressed doubt that Russia would agree to the terms and comply.