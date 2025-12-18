Donald Trump Blames Biden for Economic ‘Mess’ in Rare Primetime Speech, Vows Bigger Wins

President Donald Trump is on a roll! He just hosted a Hanukkah reception, traveled across countries, made deals, delivered a dozen public speeches, which caused back-to-back controversy, and wrote another dozen posts on Truth Social as the spotlight loomed around him and his administration. Did all this work in his favor? Maybe or maybe not!

Usually, when POTUS declares that he will deliver an official address, speculation resurfaces like never before. In a rare primetime address to the nation on December 17. It highlighted what he described as significant economic gains over his first 11 months back in office and promised even greater progress in 2026.

“I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said in the year-end speech, which was broadcast nationwide Wednesday night. He argued that the U.S. had suffered from poor trade deals and declining global standing before his return to office, claiming those days were over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

According to The New York Post, Donald Trump focused on talking about the ongoing economic issues, presenting charts that his administration said showed falling prices, rising wages, and lower mortgage and gasoline costs compared to the Biden years.

He has consistently blamed former President Joe Biden’s administration for bringing the country down and putting the golden age of America in jeopardy. The president also addressed the recent 43-day government shutdown, sparked by Democratic efforts to extend pandemic-era health insurance subsidies.

To rewind for a moment, on October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), essential national security and public safety services faced disruptions after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill. The shutdown marked the first one in six years.

The Republican Party, along with Trump, claimed that Democrats were responsible for it. They accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants, which had been an ongoing issue of debate since he issued policies for mass deportation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Furthermore, Trump’s address included several new announcements. First, a $1,776 Christmas bonus for approximately 1.45 million military service members, funded through tariff revenue. Trump’s tariff policies have already been a topic of global discussions as several countries like India, Brazil and Canada have retaliated against them.

In addition, other announcements included discounted prescription drugs through a new TrumpRX platform, expanded tax exemptions, increased electricity production to lower energy costs, reduced rents through immigration enforcement, and lower mortgage rates tied to future Federal Reserve leadership changes.

According to My Northwest, this particular address came after there had been an evident decline in his popularity, reversing a steady decline in public support.

Polling shows widespread frustration among most Americans due to unrest stemming from specific GOP policies. In addition, with the latest mayoral elections, most states saw a major democratic victory.

Meanwhile, the stakes will rise further in 2026, when Donald Trump and Republicans face midterm elections that will determine control of both the House and Senate, a de facto referendum on their leadership.

Consequently, Trump assured citizens that the economy has improved and his team has worked towards resolving issues of inflation. He claimed world leaders have told him the United States is now “the hottest country anywhere,” a line he has said multiple times.

He also blamed Democrats for expected increases in health insurance premiums as Affordable Care Act subsidies expire. While the stock market has risen, gasoline prices have declined, and technology firms are making significant investments in artificial intelligence, inflation has picked up again after Trump announced tariffs in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Grocery prices have increased 1.4 percent between January and September, and consumer prices overall have climbed an average of 1.7 percent during Trump’s second term.

The unemployment rate has increased from 4% in January to 4.6%. In addition, immigration chaos and changing a dozen rules have left many people confused and upset over the government’s impulsive decisions. Reports suggest that particular GOP supports have also regretted voting for Trump and his party.

CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, recently stated that Latinos—a major group who voted for Donald Trump in the elections and contributed to his win- are now upset with his recent political actions.

According to GOP supporter Jenique Jones, grocery prices have increased, people are struggling to afford day care and rent, and they are relying on credit cards. “Pretty much just a whole bunch of financial mess.”

After the address concluded and the broadcast ended, Donald Trump turned to aides to ask how the speech had gone. Inside the room, aides said the speech went well.

Reportedly, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles had encouraged him to deliver the address. When he asked her how he had performed, Wiles replied, “I told you 20 minutes — and you hit 20 minutes exactly.”