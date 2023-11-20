Former president Donald Trump is mourning the loss of his estranged elder sister Maryanne Trump Barry, who passed away at her home in Manhattan this week. The Republican leader was present at the Upper East Side's Church of St. Ignatius Loyola with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and sons Don Jr. and Eric for a memorial service. Trump shared a tribute on his Truth Social account before the ceremony on Friday which said: "Funeral Now. I Love Maryanne. God Bless You. Rest In Peace!"

As per The Daily Mail, on Friday, about a hundred mourners flocked to the Manhattan church to offer their condolences to the retired federal judge. The family waited in silence as her casket was brought inside the Catholic church in a black hearse. The Secret Service and the police cordoned off a section surrounding the church. A choir sang A Mighty Fortress is Our God while the Archbishop of New York presided over the events inside. Trump then had a conversation with a clergyman outside the church. David William Desmond, the son of the late Judge Barry, informed that the funeral ceremony would not be open to the press. "We would like to avoid any press coverage," he stated, adding that the event would be private. Desmond was the only person to give a eulogy, other than members of the church, and he was full of admiration for the woman they all remembered as strong and brave.

Now, three of the four siblings of the previous president are deceased. Robert, his younger brother, passed away in August 2020 at the age of 71, while Fred Trump Jr. passed away in 1981 at the age of 42 from a heart attack. Following the death of Maryanne Trump had posted an emotional tribute to his 'great sister'. He wrote on his Truth Social account: "A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court. Her life was largely problem-free, Perfect until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President." Trump then added: "The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!"

As per The NYTimes, Trump had arrived in a processional from the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, accompanied by his wife, Melania, and other family members. In an interview following the funeral, St. Ignatius Loyola cantor Douglas Purcell stated that it appeared Judge Barry's intentions were followed by not bringing up the former president during the solemn service.

