Donald Trump Attacked ‘Very Disrespectful’ Governor in Midnight Rant – But Wes Moore’s Comeback was More Brutal

By now, most of us have been habituated to Donald Trump’s late-night meltdowns. In such a recent tirade, the POTUS took a jab at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, calling him “very disrespectful.” In August 2024, Moore stated that he had made an “honest mistake” by listing a Bronze Star from his military service on a White House application in 2006. At that time, he had yet to receive the award.

However, Trump is not the one to forgive him. On his late-night Truth Social rant, the Republican leader shared a link to his confession. Then he wrote, “But is that the end of his political career. “He was very disrespectful to the Office of the President!”

In 2006, Moore listed the award on an application for a fellowship. He cited that his commanding officer, Lt. Gen. Michael Fenzel, told him that he had the required approval, so he could include it in his application. According to the New York Times, Fenzel later confirmed the same. However, things got complicated when the paperwork for the medal didn’t go through.

The whole thing resulted in a controversy over Moore listing it in his application and later not correcting TV hosts who brought it up during interviews. In December last year, the Maryland Governor finally received the Bronze Star after his commanding officer, Fenzel, resubmitted the paperwork.

Taunting the Maryland Gov. about the matter, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Did Wes Moore, the Governor of Maryland, lie about getting a Bronze Star?”

🚨 President Trump posted this about Maryland Governor Wes Moore not being truthful about receiving a Bronze Star 👀 “But is that the end of his political career. He was very disrespectful to the Office of the President!” pic.twitter.com/UgZuDUhp9F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

In response to Trump’s comments, Moore quickly defended his service in Afghanistan. “Anyone who hasn’t worn the uniform of this country should be careful attacking the service of those who have,” he tweeted. Wes Moore also delivered a wild comeback, calling Trump “President Bone Spurs.” He was referring to the diagnosis the POTUS used to dodge military service during the Vietnam War.

“President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland,” he wrote.

President Bone Spurs will do anything to get out of walking – even if that means spouting off more lies about the progress we’re making on public safety in Maryland. Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier. Just let my team know. — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 24, 2025

Donald Trump calling Moore “very disrespectful” over the matter might not be directly associated with his White House application, but rather a pre-existing feud between the two. Last week, the POTUS slammed him as a “failing” governor, after Wes Moore invited him to take a walk through Baltimore. Trump described his invitation as “nasty and provocative” as it was Moore’s response to the administration deploying troops in Washington and threatening to do the same in other cities across the nation.

Donald Trump also threatened to cut off federal funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is in the recovery phase after collapsing last year due to a cargo ship clash.