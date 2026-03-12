Donald Trump Appears to Walk Away Mid-Tour at Ohio Manufacturing Plant

On Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump flew to Cincinnati, Ohio, to visit Thermo Fisher Scientific. However, during his trip to the pharmaceutical company, the president experienced another awkward moment where, instead of focusing on the main agenda of the tour, he started discussing the achievements of the administration and then walk away.

This behavior immediately garnered the attention of onlookers.

The objective of his tour was to demonstrate his commitment to lowering the cost of prescription drugs. However, Trump was more interested in talking about the positives of his administration. He then walked away from the media present there, when he had to be called back again.

After boasting at length, Donald Trump seemed to walk away, as he said, “It’s an honor. And you’re a big recipient, because it’s good for your business, right?”

A company representative quickly stepped in to let him know that the tour had yet to end. “Mr. President, Alan was actually going to show you a little about our packaging operation,” the person said, attempting to make it less awkward.

🚨 NOW: President Trump is being given a tour of a manufacturing plant in Ohio They are GREATLY benefitting from Trump’s economic policies! The workers in the background are so happy he’s there 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DAcTBkgQd8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 11, 2026

However, critics were not all so forgiving. Taking to social media, some noted that Trump looked extremely uninterested in continuing the tour. “He just wanted a photo op. He doesn’t look happy that they want to show him around,” one user wrote.

Some users also referred to the rumors about Donald Trump’s health. Critics and experts have been claiming that the POTUS is going through a cognitive decline. Even his estranged niece, Mary Trump, insisted that the President is not doing well.

“Full on dementia,” one user commented after Trump was spotted walking off mid-tour on Wednesday. Another echoed, “Trump is once again lost.” Rumors about Trump’s cognitive decline have been circulating ever since his second term began in January 2025. More than a year later, the concerns continue.

Most recently, Trump re-sparked all the talks about his cognitive status after he was spotted suddenly standing up during an Oval Office meeting. According to social media users, he was staring out the windows where his $400 ballroom project was under construction, instead of focusing on the discussion inside the Oval Office.

In January, he was also seen repeatedly getting distracted during a visit to a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan. At that time, he even got embroiled in an argument with a CBS interviewer who was asking him about the US auto industry.

Trump’s banter to Cincinnati business owners is to brag about himself and about how he won both Ohio and Kentucky three times pic.twitter.com/p2S6x2KvNm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

These instances continue to fuel the rumors about Trump’s health. Over a year, the POTUS has been spotted struggling with his attention span. He has been seen forgetting familiar faces and names, and even grappling with important information.

Last year, the White House published the report of his annual medical examination, which insisted that Trump is in “excellent physical and cognitive health.” However, his awkward public moments make it hard for critics to believe so.