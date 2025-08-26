Donald Trump and Melania’s Latest Moves Have the White House Staff Wondering Who’s Calling the Shots Now?

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have been the media’s favourite topic of discussion ever since the 79-year-old returned to the White House for his second term. While reports of Melania not being beside her husband during poltical events have circulated far too long, sources suggest her influence may be growing backstage. Some White House staffers quietly wonder whether she’s the more potent force behind the scenes, possibly even taking on more power in the relationship.

One sign of her rising influence was her letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of his August 2025 meeting with the president. In that plea, she focused on the innocent children affected by the Ukraine conflict, urging Putin to consider their suffering. Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky expressed gratitude for Melania’s advocacy and responded to the favour with a letter from his wife, which he gave to Trump.

As per The List, talking about the power shift, another source noted that Donald Trump may rely more on Melania for emotional and physical support in the upcoming times. “There’s a possibility he’s leaning on Melania for stability,” it added, since Trump’s physical health has been unstable owing to a slowing gait and unsteady steps in recent public appearances.

Trump in Afghanistan displays an odd gait. Here in slow motion, note the odd twist & drag of his right foot. Also note the left side. There appears to be some type of shock absorber heel on his shoe as he scrapes his foot on the downswing. He’s probably receiving physical therapy pic.twitter.com/mQL4N3WXSk — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 29, 2019

In 2024, she released a memoir and is now the subject of a forthcoming Amazon documentary directed by the controversial Brett Ratner, according to Puck News, which was given complete access to the White House for 30 days. The documentary will reveal some personal aspects of her life while focusing on how the former model juggled her role both as a First Lady and a mother of a teenager who is a student at NYU.

Brett Ratner was once one of Hollywood’s most sought-after filmmakers, known for directing the Rush Hour series, X-Men: The Last Stand, and producing The Silence of the Lambs sequel. However, in 2017, his career came to a halt after six women accused him of s-xual misconduct.

The documentary is expected to be released in late 2025 and earn her tens of millions. People are excited to witness the more casual, intimate, and homely side of the First Lady. It’s also commendable how Donald and Melania have navigated their relationship with time, despite speculation that their marriage is nearing the end and the two are in a “contract marriage,”

Many claim that the First Lady was “paid” to make public appearances with Trump. However, the reality is far from what the tabloids showcase for TRP points and spicy headlines.

In an interview with The Telegraph, General Keith Kellogg’s daughter, Meaghan Mobbs, spoke about the couple and said, “The First Lady is one of Trump’s closest advisers.” Meaghan added, “People seem to forget that for some reason, maybe because she’s so beautiful, or she’s not frequently in Washington.”

The President is right. The full-scale war would not have begun if he had been in office. But, tragically, he wasn’t. History will remember how the war began, but it will obsess over how it ended. This will be part of Trump’s legacy – whether he wants it to be or not. https://t.co/CBFes315YD — Meaghan Mobbs (@mobbs_mentality) August 1, 2025

Mobbs’s father, General Keith Kellogg, is appointed by the President as the special envoy to Kyiv, and she revealed that Melania will play an essential role in the “future of Ukraine” or post-war Ukraine. “I think that she could be, and she should and could play a huge role,” Mobbs added.

🚨BEAUTIFUL: President Trump just revealed First Lady Melania’s deep love for children was behind her peace letter. I’ve met many prominent people, but no family has a love as strong for our country as the Trump family. God bless them. Gifts from God!

pic.twitter.com/0Y5yEER3WI — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 18, 2025

Even President Trump acknowledged Melania’s deep love for children during the peace summit and said she desires peace as much as everyone else. Therefore, this reminds us not to believe everything we watch on television and to consume information mindfully, especially when it’s as famous as someone like Melania and Trump!