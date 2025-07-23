Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos Secretly Met at the White House — Could This Mark the Start of a New Potential Partnership?

President Donald Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos met each other at the White House in Washington, D.C, last week. The two high-profile individuals reportedly chatted for an hour, and details about the conversation have been kept strictly private. Amazon declined to comment on the meeting. A spokesperson for Bezos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bezos came on a Gulfstream G700 private jet to Virginia outside Washington on July 14 before taking off the next day. Bezos, as we all know, is the third richest man in the world with a net worth of $227 billion as of 2025. Other names also include Elon Musk at the top.

Jeff Bezos also owns the rocket company Blue Origin and had received a cold shoulder from Trump during his first term over his ownership of The Washington Post, which the POTUS does not like.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked The Washington Post, calling it “fake news,” “dishonest,” and even a “lobbyist weapon” for Amazon during a $10 billion Pentagon contract, and barred them from coming to press events. As per CNBC, Bezos and Trump seem to be on better terms at present, and despite the differences, Bezos supported Donald Trump with a donation of $1 million to his inaugural fund.

Jeff was also present at Trump’s highly publicized inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025. In April, President Trump described Bezos as “terrific” and “a good guy” after the billionaire reportedly reassured him that Amazon had no intention of adding tariff-related surcharges to its online pricing.’

The bond between the two media personalities seems to get better after an alleged fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who was appointed as the advisor under the Trump administration and was reportedly a close ally of the 79-year-old.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk openly criticized a key piece of legislation supported by the Trump administration. This led to sharp criticism from the President and threats to cut government contracts to Musk’s companies. Musk also condemned Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which was made into law on July 4, 2025.

Jeff Bezos held a private meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office last week that lasted over an hour.$AMZN pic.twitter.com/47nuMngIKL — StockStorm (@StockStormX) July 22, 2025

The Republican Party’s signature tax cut bill combines tax reductions, spending hikes on defense and border security, and reductions to social safety nets. Following this dispute, Trump began looking for alternative partners in the aerospace industry to fulfil critical government contracts. In this changing landscape, Jeff Bezos and his space venture Blue Origin appear to be gaining favor within the Trump administration.

The White House is currently in talks with the business magnate, along with Blue Origin’s CEO Dave Limp, about upcoming federal contracts and initiatives. In addition, these conversations focus primarily on central defense and space projects. One of them is the ambitious “Golden Dome” missile defence system, a program that had been closely associated with SpaceX but may now see Blue Origin playing a bigger role.

$AMZN JEFF BEZOS MET WITH TRUMP LAST WEEK Golden dome for Blue Origin? This was reportedly a meeting for an hour in the Oval Office. Space is definitely in the spotlight for the administration. All eyes on $ASTS $RKLB and $TSLA / SpaceX. pic.twitter.com/FwobHtmFfN — Samsolid (@samsolid57) July 22, 2025

Elon Musk’s involvement in the future with the MAGA party remains uncertain now that he has formed a new political party called ‘the America Party’; both Trump and Bezos are trying to establish a neutral ground that could get them both good business deals.

While Bezos seems to be taking advantage of the situation by spending more time in Washington and building stronger connections with policymakers, it shows that politics is a sheer game of convenience and profit where powerful tech billionaires are becoming involved in shaping the future of U.S. space and defence efforts.

The relationship between President Trump and Elon Musk broke down in dramatic and public fashion on Thursday, with the president threatening to cancel Musk’s lucrative government contracts and Musk claiming that Trump could not have won the presidency without him, fueling a feud… pic.twitter.com/gK0yy0yEtI — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2025

The rivalry between Trump, Bezos, and Musk also shows how much influence private companies now have in space programs. As the U.S. tries to stay ahead in space, the battle between Blue Origin and SpaceX is turning into a political one, not just a business one.

So far, speculation has suggested that the ongoing alleged feud between Trump and Musk became bitter after the president called out his decision to form a new political party right after he stepped down as the advisor for DOGE, since Elon Musk’s infamous EV company, Tesla, suffered massive losses in the global market.

The breakup is complete Trump: “Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate, which is a lot of money… I know that disturbed him…Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore.” pic.twitter.com/0XCXhQ5s1d — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 5, 2025

In the upcoming months, it will be crucial to watch how government contracts and partnerships evolve, and whether Bezos’ Blue Origin secures a larger share of federal space initiatives at the expense of Musk’s SpaceX. We are excited to witness how this new partnership changes the face of politics in America.

‘PRIME’ SEATS: Amazon billionaire @JeffBezos congratulated President Trump and Vice President Vance on their inauguration after “witnessing it up close” and expressed his eagerness to collaborate. pic.twitter.com/rU97PIx7SC — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 21, 2025

Yet, it’s best not to keep our hopes too high since we all know Trump’s moody and unpredictable nature; under his leadership, the tables can turn at any moment.