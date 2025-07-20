If anyone possesses any sort of doubts that the bromance between President Donald Trump and Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk still hangs in the balance, then be sure that it is truly over, and on top of that, Trump replaced his former BFF with a whole new shiny “first buddy.”

And reinforcing all these, he added insult to injury by hurting Elon Musk’s ego and his wallet, as Trump’s latest ride or die is Musk’s collaborator turned adversary, known as Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, which the two businessmen founded together before eventually falling out in February 2018.

Digging deep on Sam Altman, he became the latest tech bro for selling his soul to Washington after performing a drastic 180, morphing, and that includes from Hillary Clinton stan to Trump fan, and eventually made his way into the President’s good books and for that he leveraged true formula of flattery and finance.

There hasn’t been much time since the break up of Donald Trump and Elon Musk; however, Altman seized the opportunity, and he, with a MAGA-watt smile firmly in place, became the guest of honor at a Trump New Jersey golf club donors’ dinner. Sources say that Trump has hugely praised the Musk replacement, albeit with a slight caveat. He described him as “a very brilliant man,” however, he also said that “I hope he’s right about AI.”

These showcase that Donald Trump wasn’t much sure about his latter comment when he held post-election victory meetings at Mar-a-Lago, where the future of AI was being talked about at the behest of Musk, Altman was persona non grata.

Trump’s new bestie is Musk’s old rival

Viva la Vida 😂 https://t.co/CO21hwKI4n — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2025

Elon Musk, on the other hand, is not having a good time, and on top of that, all these scenarios have popped up. Trump snubbed Musk on his birthday, which was seen as hammering the final nail in their bromance coffin. Then, followed by he debuted his new bestie, who again comes among the fiercest foes of Elon Musk. Definitely, all these things won’t keep Mr. X unbothered.

On July 18, he posted an AI-generated pic on his X handle poking at Altman and Johnny Ive, the fellow Musk enemigo, former Apple designer and OpenAI collaborator. “Viva la Vida,” Musk added to his retweet of the original image that shows Ive cuddling Altman, with the caption, “Coldplay concerts are getting pretty crazy.”

However, all these eventually backfired the Space X founder as Grok, his beloved AI chatbot, was unable to correctly identify Ive and a catastrophe happened as it bizarrely mislabeled Altman while attempting to explain the composite.

“That’s an AI-generated image of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (depicted bald from recent hair loss) and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, parodying a viral Coldplay concert cheating scandal. It puns on ‘Coldplay’ as cryonics, a life-extension tech they both back. Crazy indeed!” it replied to an X user asking, “who are these dudes?” Snarky netizens immediately waded in.

“PhD level artificial intelligence here,” one wrote. However, Grok didn’t lighten the insults as he said – “Haha, thanks! Unraveling AI-generated memes does take some scholarly flair. If that’s PhD level, what’s your thesis on cryonics?” It hit back and reflected on Musk’s syntax and style.