Donald Trump Allegedly Groped Epstein’s Ex While He Watched — Model Makes Shocking Claim

A shocking claim has people talking about how close Donald Trump actually was to Jeffrey Epstein. He once promised to declassify the files on the notorious s-x predator; however, needless to say, he couldn’t keep his word. Rather, under his administration, the Department of Justice and FBI announced that there would be no further revelations about Epstein in the near future. In addition, the agencies also denied that the convicted s-x predator had a supposed “client list.”

Since then, many people have had doubts about whether Donald Trump is actually in the Epstein files, while the late predator’s brother claimed that the two were actually quite close despite the White House claiming otherwise. Just when Trump is facing the wrath of his own MAGA circle, former model Stacey Williams came out with a shocking allegation.

Williams, who was dating Epstein at that time, claimed in a new episode of The Daily Beast Podcast that she was groped by Donald Trump in his Trump Tower office in 1993. She revealed that Jeffrey suggested a visit to the Trump Tower while they were taking a stroll down Fifth Avenue.

“Donald came out of his office right outside, in sort of the waiting area, and started groping me while the two of them continued having a casual conversation. He’s just moving his hands sort of up and down my body and like smiling at him and Jeffrey smiling back,” claimed Williams.

This is not the first time the former model has spoken up about the incident. Last year, during a call organized by a group of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence backing Kamala Harris, Williams first accused Trump. However, at that time, he denied.

Karoline Leavitt, who is now the White House Press Secretary, said, “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”

Stacey Williams consistently maintains that Donald Trump groped her in front of Epstein. And it’s Donald Trump who is trying to have his name removed from the Epstein files by sending his personal attorney and deputy AG to see the top perpetrator convicted of sex trafficking and… pic.twitter.com/A0JcL92Q1G — KT “Special MI6 Operation” (@KremlinTrolls) July 29, 2025

Like many of the eyewitnesses, Stacey also claimed that Trump and Epstein were “good friends,” and that the s-x predator “always talked about Donald.” Hence, she didn’t think much when they dropped by Trump Tower.

“I was just confused because they were continuing to talk, as if nothing was happening. Everything Donald does is hidden in its brazenness. You just do it right out there, and everyone goes, ‘Well, that can’t be happening because it’s totally wrong, and he’s doing it right in front of everyone, so it can’t be happening.’ I mean, that’s what went through my head at that point,” Williams said.

She also claimed that later Epstein lashed out at her, asking, “Why did you let him do that?” However, he did not even bat an eye when Trump allegedly groped her in front of him.