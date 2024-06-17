Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly failed to settle a $381,000 legal bill owed to a former MI6 spy, according to claims made yesterday. The allegations center around Trump’s obligation to cover the legal costs of Christopher Steele, stemming from a High Court ruling. Trump, 77, had previously initiated a lawsuit against Steele over a controversial dossier that alleged that the Kremlin possessed a sex tape of Trump with a prostitute as per Daily Mail.

The dossier, compiled by Steele, accused Trump of hiring prostitutes and participating in "perverted sexual behavior" in Moscow, as well as attending sex parties in St. Petersburg. However, the High Court judge deemed Trump's legal action against Steele's consultancy firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, as "bound to fail" and dismissed the claim, subsequently ordering Trump to pay the associated legal expenses.

To date, Trump has not fulfilled this payment, prompting new scrutiny and legal complications. Christopher Steele, the former head of MI6's Russia desk, has accused Donald Trump of flouting a court order by failing to pay outstanding legal fees. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Steele warned that Trump could face legal repercussions if he enters Britain.

Earlier this year, when he lost his English High Court case against us, the judge ordered Donald Trump to pay Orbis an initial £300k in costs. Trump, who claims to respect the UK, has now been in breach of this order for two months and faces enforcement if he travels here again. — Christopher Steele (@Chris_D_Steele) June 7, 2024

Steele highlighted that earlier this year, a judge had directed Trump to pay Orbis Business Intelligence, Steele's consultancy firm, $3810,000 in legal costs following Trump's unsuccessful lawsuit against them. However, Trump has allegedly disregarded this order for two months. Steele revealed that only $10,804 had been received so far, which Trump paid to the court as a security deposit ahead of a hearing according to Sky News.

According to Steele, Trump's behavior appears retaliatory, aimed at silencing Orbis or seeking vengeance. Steele expressed frustration over the difficulty of recovering costs from Trump's UK assets, particularly his Scottish golf courses held in trust structures. Steele criticized Trump's actions as disrespectful towards the UK's legal system, especially considering Trump's aspirations for re-election in November. Trump's office declined to comment on the matter.

Trump's legal woes have escalated recently, with a felony conviction related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations in the Orbis dossier, labeling them as false or phony. Despite attempts to sue Orbis using data protection laws, Trump's case was dismissed by the High Court because it was brought too late. The dossier, containing unverified information, was never intended for public dissemination and was leaked to Buzzfeed without Steele's consent. Despite legal setbacks, Trump has not abandoned his denial of the dossier's contents and continues to contest legal judgments against him as per Yahoo! News.

