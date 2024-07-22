Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Faking COVID: “He Wanted to Get out Ever Since...”

POTUS Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday afternoon as he recovers from COVID-19 at his vacation retreat in Rehoboth, Delaware. In response, former president Donald Trump lashed out at Biden for dropping out of his reelection bid. Trump took to his Truth Social handle and questioned the authenticity of Biden's diagnosis, deeming it fake, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Republican nominee, who has been deemed a threat to democracy by the Biden campaign and Democrats, turned the narrative and penned, "Biden never had COVID-19. He is a threat to Democracy!" He added, "Who is running our country right now? It’s not Crooked Joe, he has no idea where he is. If he can’t run for office, he can’t run our country!!!" In another post, Trump stressed, "It’s not over! Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden’s going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today!" The former President subsequently posted a comment about the upcoming presidential debate and hinted at specific conditions.

Biden never had Covid. He is a threat to Democracy!

He asserted, "My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on fake news ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, quit the race, I think the debate, with whomever the radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on Fox News, rather than very biased ABC." Trump's inclination for Fox News comes in light of the outlet having moderated the first 2024 debate on June 27, which had no live fact-checking— a detail that worked in favor of Trump.

Trump subsequently, in another post, reiterated, "Does anybody really believe that Crooked Joe had COVID-19? No, he wanted to get out ever since June 27th, the night of the debate, where he was completely obliterated." He further slammed, "That was the big moment in Joe Biden’s demise. That was the point in time when Joe was revealed for what he is, an incompetent man who should never have been president. Joe Biden is not fit to serve. He is destroying our country!"

My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September.

Meanwhile, poll results for Kamala Harris— who is to be the Democratic nominee after Biden's exit— were quite mixed. They indicated that she is behind Biden with a 48% to 46% split. However, in Virginia, she leads Trump by five points, compared to Biden's narrower four-point lead. Despite some positive signs, there are potential vulnerabilities for her in key swing states.

A poll from July 9-18 surveying 1,000 Georgians, shows Trump leading Harris 51-46, though Harris did better than Biden among all voters, Black voters, and Democrats. According to BBC, after Biden endorsed Harris, she took to her X account and stated, "On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."