Donald Trump Abruptly Ends an Interview Citing Safety Risk, “We’re in Danger”

Former President Donald Trump unexpectedly cut short an interview with NewsNation on Thursday, citing concerns over his safety. The abrupt end came as Trump was speaking with reporter Ali Bradley at the U.S. southern border in Arizona— a location that has been central to his political messaging. He said, “Can I tell you something? We’re in danger standing here talking…So let’s not talk any longer. [Security] doesn’t want me standing here. They don’t want you standing here either.”

Praying for this man daily.pic.twitter.com/RqwJAV79lt — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 22, 2024

As per The Hill, this incident highlights the consistent security threats that have surrounded Trump, particularly in the wake of the assassination attempt in July. The attempt, which occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania, has since been labeled as a prominent security failure. Just a day before Trump’s Arizona visit, authorities announced a manhunt for Ronald Lee Syvrud, an Arizona man accused of making threats against Trump’s life on social media. However, during his visit to the state, Trump brushed off the threat and remarked, “I’ve heard it’s dangerous, but I also have a job to do…I haven’t heard about that. They probably want to keep it from me. I have heard it was very unsafe to make this trip...some people...really didn’t want me to make it.”

During his visit, Trump delivered a speech on immigration— a cornerstone of his political platform since his 2016 campaign— criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden for what he feels is their failure to control the southern border. He stressed, "The choice is simple— Kamala's mass amnesty of criminals, or President Trump's mass deportation of criminals," as reported by Newsweek.

President Trump in Arizona said that he had no idea of the threat posed by Ronald Lee Syvrud. WHY NOT? pic.twitter.com/6z0SRKbPPu — MaryMacElveen (@MaryMacElveen) August 22, 2024

Trump’s hardline immigration rhetoric was on full display as he brought families to the border to share their tragic stories of loved ones who were killed by migrants. Among them was Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, was found dead after being abducted on her way to the store. Two migrants, arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this year, were charged in connection with her death. Nungaray asserted, "[Trump] needs to be in office, and we need better control and we need to stop this. We need to stop losing children, mothers, and sisters because now I get to grieve every single day."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Despite the abrupt end to the interview, Trump managed to touch on other political developments, including his relationship with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump said, “I have a lot of respect for him, and I think he has a lot of respect for me. We’ve had a good relationship for a long period of time. If he endorses [me], that would be an honor for me. We will take his endorsement.”