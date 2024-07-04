Donald Jr. Calls Biden's Magazine Cover Photo a 'Meme', Internet Agrees: "It's Incredibly Obvious.."

President Joe Biden’s latest appearance on the cover of TIME Magazine has ignited a wave of reactions, specifically from Donald Trump Jr. and his followers. The cover, dated August 5, 2024, features the 81-year-old President walking alone against a stark red background, emphasizing the concerns surrounding his physical and mental fitness as he campaigns for re-election. They captioned the post, “'Things are dark.' Democrats are panicking about Joe Biden's debate performance—and what will happen next.” Donald Trump Jr. wasted no time seizing the moment to mock Biden. Sharing the cover on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “OMG it’s a real cover, not a meme. The sad part is that anyone who has been watching knows he’s been like this for a long time.” His post quickly accumulated a bunch of supportive comments, with many followers echoing his sentiments and criticizing the media’s portrayal of Biden.

One user commented, “CNN has been gaslighting their audience for 3.5 years about this guy. The rest of us saw it, cause we stopped watching manipulated media. It was no surprise to us.” Another user added, “It’s amazing to me that anyone was shocked by that debate. They are acting like dementia just suddenly hit him 🤦🏼‍♀️ he’s been like this for a long time, it’s been incredibly obvious, and the idea that those 90 minutes suddenly woke people up is terrifying in a way because it shows how frigging asleep and brainwashed some people are. “ In agreement, someone else wrote, “They’ve known the entire time. We’ve all watched him fall upstairs while they cover. They’re only showing us now because they’re ready to replace him.” Another user chimed in, “Now they’ll run Newsom. They hope he can turn the entire country into what SF has become. Gotta love dem logic.” Others echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “If they thought he was ok before the debate, that’s more of an issue…I can’t comprehend it.”

'Things are dark.' Democrats are panicking about Joe Biden's debate performance—and what will happen next https://t.co/S46Zo1NV7w pic.twitter.com/prSyM36E6n — TIME (@TIME) June 28, 2024

As per Newsweek, in a related drama, Don Jr. has also called for Biden to face his father, former President Donald Trump, in a golf match. He tweeted, "Let's make this golf match happen STAT!!!! I'll bet everything I have on it on my father. Any takers after watching this tonight??? Didn't think so!!!" This challenge followed the first presidential debate of the election cycle, held on June 27 in Atlanta. The debate, which touched on crucial issues like the economy, immigration, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas, also saw both candidates address concerns about their age and fitness.

Let’s make this golf match happen STAT!!!!

I’ll bet everything I have on it on my father. Any takers after watching this tonight??? Didn’t think so!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2024

During the debate, Trump bragged, "I just won two club championships—not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn't do it. He can't hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match; he can't hit a ball 50 yards."

Biden, on the other hand, countered, "I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a six. By the way, I told you before, I'm happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?" To which Trump replied, "That's the biggest lie—that he was a six handicap—of all. "I've seen your swing. I know your swing. Let's not act like children."