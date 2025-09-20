Donald Trump and Melania’s Throwback PDA Is a Stark Reminder of How Drastically Things Have Changed

Back in 2019, Donald and Melania Trump seemed like a normal couple who’d engage in PDA moments in public. They did not seem robotic in their displays of affection. The two were seen at the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets baseball game in 2019.

Donald kissed Melania, holding her face with one hand, which looked like a real PDA, a passionate display of affection. These days, their PDA is more divisive, leading people to judge even their basketball PDA.

When the photo throwback was posted to X, many people assumed it was an act just for the Kiss Cam. One user commented, ‘I wonder how much she got paid to do that in public! Poor thing.’



Meanwhile, their fans enjoyed the moment, saying Mom and Dad are so adorable. Another fan added, ‘they are just “PURE CLASS” BACK IN WH & THANK YOU LORD JESUS CHRIST FOR ANSWERING AMERICA’S PRAYERS.’ Such throwback moments show how the first couple were thrilled to be together.

The most awkward PDA I have seen since Melania and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/rE0W8y6aNT — NoChillMood🪷 (@ritaag) December 31, 2021



As per the relationship experts, their dynamics have changed, and their public appearances are full of red flags. At times, Melania does not seem to care that she is with her husband. We have all seen Trump trying to hold her hand, and she moved her hand away. In a few videos, she appears cold to him—smiling one moment, then suddenly changing her expression.

TRUMP KISSES

MELANIA

Baby you’re a firework! Donald and Melania engage in rare PDA at 4th of July display pic.twitter.com/RymOMembQm — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) July 5, 2025



Sometimes Melania wears large hats that make it impossible for Trump to plant a kiss on her cheeks or lips. Some people think this is deliberate. One X user commented, “Well, that was awkward. Have these two even met before?”

The duo surprises everyone now when they actually engage in PDA. Recently. Trump and Melania had a rare PDA moment on the 4th of July. People were happy to see them address the crowd from the balcony as they embraced and gave a healthy display of affection.

Many body language experts believe the change in their dynamics has also impacted their work-life balance, which has had a positive impact. Their non-negotiable seems to be hand-holding even when they don’t do too much PDA. Maybe he’s leaning on her for support or this is how an older couples shows PDA.