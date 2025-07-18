Hi! We are back with another story about Donald Trump and his wife, Melania! We know you must have had enough of the older adults who do not seem to get off our feed, but what to do? Trump is a man of many talents, and he just proved it once again.

From imposing ruthless deportation policies to desperately trying to perfect his makeup application and wig experiments ( although he clearly fails in them) to his infamous verbal jabs, some out of anger, and mostly to maintain a pre-constructed PR image in front of the media, the 79-year-old seems to have the energy of a 27-year-old!

The brick. The ivy. The rooftops. The Cubs’ first game at the incomparable Wrigley Field was 100 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/1zxP9gRn9K — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2016

However, there’s one talent he evidently lacks: singing! A resurfaced video shows the Trumps attempting to belt out “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during a 2000 Cubs–White Sox game at Wrigley Field. Long ago, Donald Trump entered politics. It was one of those times when he was flourishing in the real estate space and making good money as a businessman in July 2000s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Lady Melania (@ourladymelania)

As per the List, in the clip, the Chicago Cubs had invited Donald and Melania to throw the first pitch and perform the seventh-inning stretch song. With just a few minutes to rehearse, his performance was, as Randy Jackson might say, “pitchy, dawg.” He also fumbled the lyrics—”Cracker Jack” shouldn’t be plural, and it’s “get back,” not “come back.” Melania joined in too, but was nearly inaudible without a microphone.

Meanwhile, President Trump may be better suited to writing about baseball than singing it. As Slate points out, even in his youth, he wrote a poem about America’s pastime: “I like to see a baseball hit and the fielder catch it in his mitt … / I like to hear the crowd give cheers, so loud and noisy to my ears.”

What’s more interesting is that despite not being the best when it comes to singing, Trump is a self-proclaimed music lover. Well, we aren’t surprised; he is a stubborn fella, and we know it quite well by now. His playlist spans Frank Sinatra to Metallica, James Brown, and Johnny Cash. But music hasn’t always returned the favour. After his Wrigley performance, Melania reportedly reacted with a subtle disappointment.

Donald Trump’s tough-guy image? More like a clown in makeup! 🤡 His “successful businessman” persona crumbles when you hear his third-grade vocabulary and rambling sentences. Seriously, how can anyone take him seriously?🤔He projects insecurity, not strength. Weak🤡 Pathetic🤡 — Glenn Tunes (@glenn_tunes) July 13, 2025

Trump has faced legal issues for using songs at rallies without permission. At the same time, musicians like Bruce Springsteen have taken direct shots at him and his policies. He’s also known for playing songs whose actual messages don’t always align with his rallies. For example, “Born in the U.S.A.” is often mistaken for a patriotic anthem. Still, in reality, it shows American policies in a negative light.

Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” critiques government failures and societal issues. But that’s not all. As chairman at a Kennedy Centre event, Donald Trump attended Les Misérables, a story about revolt against authoritarianism.

As per MSN, the Republican candidate’s campaigns have strong ties to professional wrestling. As Politico’s Zach Montellaro claimed, the MAGA rallies begin with loud music, cheerleaders, a lot of energy, and an over-the-top persona for the media (just like how wrestling matches are showcased on television).

HOLY SH*T 🚨 This Line for Donald Trump’s rally in Las Vegas Nevada is absolutely MASSIVE 🔥 I LOVE How Donald Trump is still holding rallies AMERICA IS BACK 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uF6HUOpZCB — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 25, 2025

Owing to the fact that Donald Trump has been in the WWE Hall of Fame. He hosted WrestleMania events in the 1980s, appeared on WWE shows, and his rallies have featured famous figures like Hulk Hogan. While the McDonald lover has not sung again since his Wrigley Field performance, and saved us from watching and writing about more such cring-worthy videos.

MAGA’s have ZERO self-awareness. Not only are they too fucking stupid to realize how dumb they are, they’re too delusional to realize how fucking bad they are at singing. Lara Trump is so bad that her voice could be used as a weapon in hostage negotiations pic.twitter.com/iOY3jtAvEs — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 2, 2024

He could listen to some music with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who released a new single in May 2025. The track received mixed reviews on social media for heavy usage of autotune, something Lara could at least teach our very own ” over enthusiastic Trump,” who probably secretly wants a backup plan to be a singer in case he gets impeached. ( just kidding! ).