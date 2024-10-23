Don Jr.’s Unintentional Dig at Dad Donald Trump’s Hair Invites Mockery: “I Like My President’s Hair...”

Don Jr. recently took to social media to celebrate his father former President Donald Trump's brief shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. He shared photos of his father wearing an apron, serving fries, and remarked, "I like my fries like I like my president's hair...GOLDEN." However, the wordplay on Trump's hair, the Golden Arches, and fries failed to amuse.

I like my fries like I like my president‘s hair…

GOLDEN 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mN5DZLrVG5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2024

While the comments on his Instagram post had been limited, netizens on X were quick to ridicule him. One user slammed, "Who compares french fries to hair? How gross." Another echoed, "Hair and fries go together as well as Trump in the presidency. I don't want one in either!" Meanwhile, one corrected, "Bleached blond and badly combed over." In a similar vein, one quipped, "Oh. I thought you were gonna say fake and made of plastic."

And barely there pic.twitter.com/Nz7hrSvmHj — Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) October 21, 2024

As the comments poured in, a person mocked, "Surprised the oil didn't splatter and light that Aqua Net filled nest on fire." Another chimed, "Uh oh Jr! Daddy is gonna be mad at you! You posted a picture that highlights your father’s LACK of Golden HAIR!" Trump's hair, which has changed shades over the years—ranging from brown to 'blonde or strawberry' according to his booking in Fulton County, Georgia— is always styled in his signature hairspray-heavy look.

Oh. I thought you were gonna say fake and made of plastic. — Кобзар 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇪 (@CanadianKobzar) October 21, 2024

Meanwhile, others noted that Trump's time behind the counter was rather short. A comment read, "It was a photo op, not a whole shift. He would never survive an entire shift on his feet, standing over a hot fryer. He's lucky to have made it 10 minutes without his makeup melting off and his clothes stuck to him from sweat." A typical shift at McDonald's lasts about eight hours, but Trump was only present for less than half an hour. He himself remarked, "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala."

Hair and fries go together as well as Trump in the presidency. I don’t want one in either! — Mary Jones (@snowconeinhello) October 21, 2024

The former president's recent trip to McDonald's happened after Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned that she worked a summer job at McDonald's in Alameda, in San Francisco’s Bay Area, back in 1983. Trump has fixated on this claim, repeatedly bringing it up and asserting it’s untrue. While there is no evidence disproving Harris’s story, verifying it has been challenging since it was over 40 years ago, the Independent reported.

Donald Trump works behind the counter during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024, in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Doug Mills-Pool)

Don Jr. has time and again used his father’s fondness for McDonald's as a way to highlight their familiarity with everyday Americans. During an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News, he bragged, “I think my father knows the McDonald’s menu much better than Kamala Harris ever did.” As per Politico, Trump also loves he justified his preference for McDonald's by citing the food preparations in a 2016 town hall.

To all the libtards who are saying that Trump working at McDonald's was just a stunt, let me remind you Trump LOVES McDonald's.



He even did this commercial for Micky D's in 2002. 😉pic.twitter.com/ZWq2juHxuR — Deplorable Jaz McKay 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@DeplorableJaz) October 21, 2024

He suggested that such establishments are safer compared to those where the source of the food might be questionable. Author Michael Wolff in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, claimed that Trump "had a longtime fear of being poisoned" and as such opted for McDonald's as “nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.”