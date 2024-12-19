Does Melania Trump Have a Strange Hole in the Back of Her Head? Well, That's What the Internet Thinks

The incoming First Lady Melania Trump recently made a rare public appearance alongside President-elect Donald Trump during a significant moment in New York City last week. The future leader stepped into the spotlight at the New York Stock Exchange in downtown Manhattan to ring the opening bell, marking the beginning of the trading session just after being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. While Melania exuded her signature elegance in a sleek light grey pantsuit, some eagle-eyed internet users couldn’t help but notice a peculiar detail on the back of her head.

As reported by Irish Star, an X user shared a photo of Melania and questioned, "Why is there a hole in Melania Trump's head?" In the comment section of the video, several internet users came up with their assumptions, and one person wrote, "I'm guessing she has extensions. Her hair was not done very well, very frizzy, she probably did it herself and did not check the back well enough." Another person claimed, "I think it is deliberate so we know it's not them but doubles. Melania is always so stylish and our President always loves his hair done precisely the same way. They would never be untidy. The why is for us to decipher."

A third internet user mockingly said, "That's where she plugs in the charger. Duh." Another X user chimed in with a similar comment and said, "The hole is where they plug in the adapter that charges her up every night. Could a real woman put up with that thing she’s married to?" Similarly, a fifth person commented, "My first thought was hair extensions but why would the First Lady need those? 2nd thought, she’s a robot & her access panel door wasn’t properly replaced." Several others had an explanation that was much more mundane.

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James weighed in on Melania’s fashion choice, describing her outfit as effortlessly trader-chic. James noted that Melania’s grey pantsuit, paired with a relaxed posture—one hand casually in her pocket—exuded a CEO-like confidence, perfectly blending in with the event’s atmosphere. The body language guru further stated that Melania embodied the poised, future First Lady look, in a different report by the Irish Star. Melania's dirty blonde hair was left loose, with tousled waves, and a genuine smile. She stood gracefully by Donald’s side as he delivered his remarks about being named TIME’s Person of the Year.

This is the second time Donald has received the honor; the first time was in 2016, following his election victory as president. Donald seemed at ease as if he had returned to his natural habitat, according to James' analysis of Donald's conduct. His genuine appreciation for the praise and cheers made him feel like one of their own who had achieved something very special. Vice President JD Vance, RFK Jr., and former first daughter Ivanka Trump were among the other notable individuals who witnessed the moment. As reported by The US Mirror, they gathered behind the podium and praised the president-elect with great enthusiasm.