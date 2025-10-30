Does Barron Trump Have a Boyfriend? Inside the Viral Rumor About the President’s Son and a Ballroom Dancer

Not long ago, several media outlets reported that President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was dating an Argentine ballroom dancer named Carlos Strasser. The rumor began spreading across social media after a political commentator known as “Hawk” shared the claim on YouTube. However, that claim was dismissed by a close source.

A spokesperson for the Stuttgart Ballet, where Strasser was said to perform, confirmed to Snopes that the rumor was made up. “After talking with Carlos, I can confirm he has no connection whatsoever to Barron Trump; he’s never met him,” the spokesperson clarified. “He’s not a ballroom dancer, not 32 years old, and not from Argentina.”

baron trump having a argentinian ballroom dancer bf was not on my bingo list pic.twitter.com/YSGTKMA0VI — ‏منى 🪐 muna (@foreurydice) October 25, 2025

“This is total nonsense,” an insider told entertainment columnist Rob Shuter. “Barron isn’t dating anyone; he’s focused on school and staying out of the spotlight.” The 19-year-old NYU student rose to prominence after he was spotted during Trump’s inaugural ceremony in January 2020.

People were instantly mesmerized by his public persona as he waved to the crowd when he was introduced by his dad. Wearing a cashmere suit and sporting a sleek back hair style like Trump, he acknowledged everyone.

Barron Trump reportedly has a girlfriend and friends at NYU but remains “pretty apolitical” and stays out of the “limelight.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/cZQfEtMhP0 — AF Post (@AFpost) May 30, 2025

The internet instantly went gaga over his handsome features and staggering 6 feet plus height. Since that day, he’s been in the news now and then alongside his father’s ever-changing political endeavors.

According to Radaronline.com, another rumor blew up that Barron Trump recently had a private date with a girl. The 19-year-old reportedly shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower to host a dinner with his girlfriend, a move made necessary by Secret Service security measures.

According to a December 2024 report from PEOPLE, Barron has become quite popular among his peers, particularly with women.”He’s a ladies’ man for sure. He’s really popular with the ladies,” an insider shared. Yet, despite all the speculation of being a ‘ladies’ man, a charmer or a potential bachelor in the future,

Trump’s youngest son is naturally an introvert who likes to stay away from the spotlight. He prefers his home-cooked meals and does not even dine at the NYU cafeteria. He is deeply interested in stocks and finance. The ambitious youngster launched his own company at the age of 18 in February. The company’s primary focus is reportedly on high-end properties and golf course projects in the western states of Utah, Arizona, and Idaho.

The 19-year-old’s high school classmate and co-founder, Cameron Roxburgh, told The Post that the company will concentrate on luxury real estate developments, such as golf courses and homes in the locations mentioned above. Moreover, he is a mama’s boy.

Despite his growing fame, First Lady Melania Trump has raised concerns about how his last name might affect his college experience. “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student,” she said. “His experience is very different from any other kid.”

Back in February 2025, a major throwback video of Donald Trump setting some parental rules for 5-year-old Barron, who was getting ready for the first day of school. In the video, which CNN initially posted, Trump is seen to be saying, “I want all A’s. No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and you know what else, no tattoos.”

This older video from CNN shows @realDonaldTrump giving a young Barron Trump fatherly instruction before he goes off to school. He told him to get all A’s, and when he’s older, no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and no tattoos! That’s one thing we’re missing—more parents being… pic.twitter.com/40r2dc2V1A — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2024

The adorable clip later also shows his calm and assertive bonding with Melania. Little Barron asks Melania why he needs to go to school. She is seen to be reassuring him that they would eat lunch together and then proceed to things like “reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Therefore, these points clearly dismiss all the dating rumors and prove that the teenager is focused on living his life, spending time with his family, and doing things that are important to him.