Doctor Said Texas Flood Victims “Got What They Voted For” — Now Netizens Aren’t Buying Her Apology

A Houston pediatrician who said Texas flood victims are Trump supporters has now issued an apology. Dr. Christina B. Propst got cancelled and fired for saying Trump supporters from Texas “got what they voted for.” His claim was not only giving political hate but also minimizing the lives lost due to the flash floods.

She has now taken full responsibility for what she said, stating she did not know so many precious lives were lost due to this tragedy. So far, 120 people have lost their lives, including several kids. There are grieving families in Texas who have lost their loved ones. In her apology statement, she shared, “I speak to you as a mother, a neighbor, a pediatrician, and a human being who is deeply sorry.”

She continued saying she understands how her comment caused immense pain to those who are suffering from the indescribable grief. For that, she claims she was truly sorry.

She insisted that her post was written before she realized the flood had taken so many lives. She did not know the gravity of the disaster, and she deeply regrets what she said. Moreover, she blamed the backlash that her post was shared as if she had made the comments after knowing the devastating loss of life. She apologized to each and every individual who has been impacted by the difficult situation. She stated the comment was only her own alone.

Propst has deleted the Facebook post, but there are screenshots of it circulating all over social media. People are angry over her political hate. Her deleted post stated all non-MAGA voters, pets, and children be safe and dry while also implying Kerr County MAGA voters deny climate change, and they got what they voted for.

Many people are disappointed in her and say the apology “won’t work.” Some called her “cruel” and questioned how she could be a doctor. Another user commented that she’s a “monster working for bug pharma”. People called her out on her political hatred and “what kind of medical treatment she provides once she realizes someone is a Republican.”

After her post went viral and she received so much flak online, Blue Fish Pediatrics announced she was fired and no longer their employee. Initially they had suspended her. The hospital issued a statement that they do not support or condone her statement that politicized the tragedy while diminishing human dignity.

Propst also shared that politics has never impacted her actions or judgement as a medical professional she is committed to providing medical care to children. People started to doubt her professional ethics, too, given her vile statement.

She also defended herself by blaming frustration for her statement, since there could be better support and response to disasters like this. Over 170 people are still missing, and the search is still going on.