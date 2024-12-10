Doctor Revealed Chilling Details In Michael Jackson's Autopsy After His Tragic Death: "His Hair Had..."

Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50 following a fatal mix of sedatives and the anesthetic propofol. His death was declared a homicide. According to the New York Post, the King of Pop's body was in a horrible condition at the time of his death. He had scars, a deformed face - the result of severe plastic surgeries, multiple needle marks, and a nearly hairless head. “He was skin and bone, his hair had fallen out, and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died,” a close source revealed then. “Injection marks all over his body and the disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery show he’d been in terminal decline for some years.”

The report further stated that Jackson's stomach was empty save for some partially disintegrated medications, and his body had deteriorated to a paltry 112 pounds. He was wearing a wig when he was discovered because his natural hair had been reduced to a "peach fuzz", and needle marks were found all over his hips, thighs, and shoulders that were thought to be from painkiller shots. Other shocking details included four injection marks surrounding his chest, most likely from attempts to stimulate his heart with adrenaline. Reports suggested that three of them had pierced and injured his heart wall, and a fourth had hit his ribs.

The reports explained that Jackson suffered several fractured ribs due to the cardiopulmonary resuscitation performed on him in his last minutes. In 1984, while filming a Pepsi commercial, his hair caught fire, apparently causing burns that left him entirely bald and disfigured above his left ear. Numerous other scars, seemingly from cosmetic surgery, were also present. Additionally, he had unexplained cuts on his back and bruises on his knees and shins, which might have been caused by a fall before his death. Jackson's body underwent two autopsies: a private one requested by his family and one conducted by the Los Angeles coroner.

As per The Guardian, the official autopsy reports conducted by the Los Angeles coroner were leaked and published in The Sun. The leading publication had claimed that Jackson's autopsy showed he was gaunt and nearly bald when he passed away, but the coroner's office rejected the report as "inaccurate". "I don't know where that information came from, or who that information came from. It is not accurate. Some of it is totally false," LA County Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said.

However, the topic of Jackson's autopsy remains disputed since a copy obtained by The Associated Press suggested that the Thriller hitmaker had tattooed brows and lips. However, his overall health was fairly normal. CBS News reported, that there was no evidence of plaque accumulation, and his heart seemed robust. His kidneys and most of his major organs were also in normal condition.

"His overall health was fine," after studying a copy of the autopsy report, Dr. Zeev Kain, chairman of the University of California, Irvine's anesthesiology department, stated. "The results are within normal limits." According to court records, Jackson passed away at his rented Los Angeles residence after his doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray, gave him two sedatives and administered anesthetic propofol.